From Mosul to Michigan

Nizar al-Qassab sees his children off at Beirut international airport. "We were really happy we would travel" but it was bittersweet, said Amira, whose husband Nizar was denied resettlement to the United States twice. This marked the first time they have been apart since they married nearly 30 years ago and they did not know when or where they would meet again. "I don't know what my fate will be," said Nizar, 52, whose two brothers resettled in Michigan about four years ago. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

