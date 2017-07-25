Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 26, 2017 | 4:25am IST

From Russia with love

A couple kisses on a bank of the Volga river in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A couple kisses on a bank of the Volga river in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
A couple kisses on a bank of the Volga river in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
1 / 13
People sit at a cafe in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People sit at a cafe in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
People sit at a cafe in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
2 / 13
People wait for a green light to cross the street in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People wait for a green light to cross the street in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
People wait for a green light to cross the street in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
3 / 13
A couple stands on rocks near the Yenisei river in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A couple stands on rocks near the Yenisei river in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
A couple stands on rocks near the Yenisei river in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
4 / 13
People are silhouetted in front of a musical fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk, Russia, July 15, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People are silhouetted in front of a musical fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk, Russia, July 15, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
People are silhouetted in front of a musical fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk, Russia, July 15, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
5 / 13
A groom helps a bride to adjust her dress at the Heroes' Alley in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A groom helps a bride to adjust her dress at the Heroes' Alley in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
A groom helps a bride to adjust her dress at the Heroes' Alley in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
6 / 13
A couple sits on the bench in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A couple sits on the bench in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A couple sits on the bench in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
7 / 13
A couple kisses in front of a mosaic depicting Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin at Kievskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

A couple kisses in front of a mosaic depicting Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin at Kievskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A couple kisses in front of a mosaic depicting Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin at Kievskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
8 / 13
A couple walks on the street in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A couple walks on the street in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A couple walks on the street in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
9 / 13
People sit on a street planter in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People sit on a street planter in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
People sit on a street planter in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
10 / 13
A couple enjoys the view at a public park in Saransk, Russia July 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A couple enjoys the view at a public park in Saransk, Russia July 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A couple enjoys the view at a public park in Saransk, Russia July 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
11 / 13
A couple embraces in a park in Rostov-on-Don, Russia July 25, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A couple embraces in a park in Rostov-on-Don, Russia July 25, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A couple embraces in a park in Rostov-on-Don, Russia July 25, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
12 / 13
A couple embraces on a bank of the Volga river in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A couple embraces on a bank of the Volga river in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
A couple embraces on a bank of the Volga river in Volgograd, Russia, July 22, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Next Slideshows

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Tourists flock to sanctuaries near the town of Nanacamilpa in Mexico to watch fireflies as they gather to mate in the forest.

12:35am IST
Santa's summer vacation

Santa's summer vacation

Santas get together for some summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.

25 Jul 2017
Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Tens of thousands of Poles protest against a new law that allows parliament to appoint Supreme Court judges, defying a European Union warning that the move...

25 Jul 2017
England beat India to lift cricket World Cup

England beat India to lift cricket World Cup

England beat India by nine runs to win cricket World Cup.

24 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Sania Mirza holds tennis clinic

Sania Mirza holds tennis clinic

Tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass in Hyderabad.

Floods in India

Floods in India

Floods triggered by heavy rains have killed more than 100 people in India in the past few weeks.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, after Venezuela's opposition called for a two-day strike.

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Tourists flock to sanctuaries near the town of Nanacamilpa in Mexico to watch fireflies as they gather to mate in the forest.

Going hungry in Yemen

Going hungry in Yemen

Millions are malnourished in Yemen where famine looms, the United Nations says, as a two-year war has led to a collapse in the economy and health system.

Santa's summer vacation

Santa's summer vacation

Santas get together for some summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Firefighters battled wind-whipped infernos that have killed dozens in southern Europe.

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israel removes metal detectors from entrances to the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, hoping to calm days of bloodshed.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast