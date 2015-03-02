Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 3, 2015 | 4:00am IST

Front line against Islamic State

A Shi'ite fighter fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A Shi'ite fighter fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
1 / 15
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
2 / 15
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
3 / 15
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters gather at Udhaim dam, north of Baghdad, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters gather at Udhaim dam, north of Baghdad, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters gather at Udhaim dam, north of Baghdad, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 15
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters reload a weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters reload a weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters reload a weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
5 / 15
Iraqi security forces carry a wounded soldier during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces carry a wounded soldier during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Iraqi security forces carry a wounded soldier during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 15
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite Fighters are seen during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite Fighters are seen during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite Fighters are seen during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 15
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters gather in Udhaim dam, north of Baghdad March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters gather in Udhaim dam, north of Baghdad March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters gather in Udhaim dam, north of Baghdad March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 15
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
9 / 15
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters fire artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters fire artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters fire artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
10 / 15
A Shi'ite fighter mans a weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter mans a weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A Shi'ite fighter mans a weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 15
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a tank in the Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a tank in the Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters sit on a tank in the Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 15
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
13 / 15
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite Fighters are seen during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite Fighters are seen during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite Fighters are seen during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
14 / 15
A Shi'ite fighter gestures during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A Shi'ite fighter gestures during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A Shi'ite fighter gestures during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Pushing out Islamic State

Pushing out Islamic State

Next Slideshows

Pushing out Islamic State

Pushing out Islamic State

Kurdish forces deal a blow to Islamic State by capturing Tel Hamis in northeast Syria.

02 Mar 2015
Life in the ruins

Life in the ruins

The battle for Debaltseve caught civilians in the crossfire on a scale not yet seen in the Ukraine war that has killed nearly 6,000 people.

02 Mar 2015
India vs UAE

India vs UAE

Snapshots from the Cricket World Cup match between India and UAE at Perth.

28 Feb 2015
Arun Jaitley presents Budget 2015

Arun Jaitley presents Budget 2015

Images from parliament as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley present budget for the 2015/16.

28 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast