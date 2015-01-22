Front lines of east Ukraine
People look through the front windshield of a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. At least six civilians were killed when a shell or a mortar hit a trolleybus stop in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters...more
A still image from a video footage shows a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A woman makes prisoners-of-war (POWs), who are representing Ukrainian armed forces and escorted by members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, kneel down on the ground at a site near the public transport...more
An interior view shows a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A man looks at a burnt car near a trolleybus stop in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman walks past a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the outskirts of Donetsk January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces, are escorted by members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, as they visit a public transport stop, where civilians were earlier killed, in Donetsk,...more
A woman walks past a damaged building near a trolleybus stop in Donetsk, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces inspect a car at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
People lean out of windows to look at a Grad multiple rocket launcher system of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic at a site near the public transport stop, where civilians were earlier killed, in Donetsk...more
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. An overnight blast destroyed the railway bridge, cutting a railway link between the city of Mariupol and Ukraine's west. Ukraine's state...more
A Ukrainian armored vehicle moves during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Local residents remove debris at a house damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Pro-Russian separatists stand next to a military truck in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Ukrainian servicemen inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Ukrainian servicemen fire their weapons during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
