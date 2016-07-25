Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 25, 2016 | 8:21pm IST

Froome wins Tour de France

Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool

Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool
Close
1 / 15
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrates with his wife Michelle Cound and their child. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrates with his wife Michelle Cound and their child. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrates with his wife Michelle Cound and their child. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
2 / 15
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrates on the finish line. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrates on the finish line. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrates on the finish line. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
3 / 15
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
4 / 15
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrates with team mates on the finish line. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrates with team mates on the finish line. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrates with team mates on the finish line. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
5 / 15
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain drinks from a bottle of beer after the start. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain drinks from a bottle of beer after the start. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain drinks from a bottle of beer after the start. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Close
6 / 15
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain cycles past the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain cycles past the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain cycles past the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
7 / 15
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
8 / 15
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain holds a glass of champagne after the start. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool

Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain holds a glass of champagne after the start. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain holds a glass of champagne after the start. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool
Close
9 / 15
A bandage is seen on the knee of Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain during podium ceremony. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A bandage is seen on the knee of Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain during podium ceremony. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A bandage is seen on the knee of Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain during podium ceremony. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
10 / 15
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides with team mates during the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides with team mates during the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides with team mates during the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
11 / 15
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain wins on the finish line during the individual time trial. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain wins on the finish line during the individual time trial. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain wins on the finish line during the individual time trial. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
12 / 15
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road after a fall. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road after a fall. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road after a fall. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
13 / 15
Team Sky rider Chris Froome, new yellow jersey leader, reacts on the podium after winning the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Team Sky rider Chris Froome, new yellow jersey leader, reacts on the podium after winning the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Team Sky rider Chris Froome, new yellow jersey leader, reacts on the podium after winning the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
14 / 15
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides during the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides during the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides during the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Olympic withdrawals due to Zika

Olympic withdrawals due to Zika

Next Slideshows

Olympic withdrawals due to Zika

Olympic withdrawals due to Zika

High-profile names who are not going to the Rio Olympics because of Zika virus fears.

16 Jul 2016
Portugal wins Euro

Portugal wins Euro

Portugal found an unlikely hero as Eder's thunderous finish deep into extra time secured their first European Championship title after they overcame the early...

11 Jul 2016
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

11 Jul 2016
Look who's at Wimbledon

Look who's at Wimbledon

Famous faces in the stands at the tennis tournament.

09 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast