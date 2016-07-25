Froome wins Tour de France
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrates with his wife Michelle Cound and their child. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrates on the finish line. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrates with team mates on the finish line. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain drinks from a bottle of beer after the start. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain cycles past the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Yellow jersey leader and overall winner Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain reacts on the podium. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain holds a glass of champagne after the start. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool
A bandage is seen on the knee of Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain during podium ceremony. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides with team mates during the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain wins on the finish line during the individual time trial. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road after a fall. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Team Sky rider Chris Froome, new yellow jersey leader, reacts on the podium after winning the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides during the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Next Slideshows
Olympic withdrawals due to Zika
High-profile names who are not going to the Rio Olympics because of Zika virus fears.
Portugal wins Euro
Portugal found an unlikely hero as Eder's thunderous finish deep into extra time secured their first European Championship title after they overcame the early...
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Look who's at Wimbledon
Famous faces in the stands at the tennis tournament.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.