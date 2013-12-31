Frozen art
Workers and scaffolding are seen next to newly built ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Workers and scaffolding are seen next to newly built ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Workers and a crane are seen next to a newly built ice sculpture of a castle ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Workers and a crane are seen next to a newly built ice sculpture of a castle ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A sculptor carries a wooden pallet next to an ice boat at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, Belgium, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A sculptor carries a wooden pallet next to an ice boat at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, Belgium, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A worker pours water onto ice cubes to make them adhere to each other as he builds an ice sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A worker pours water onto ice cubes to make them adhere to each other as he builds an ice sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves near other sculptures based on characters of comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves near other sculptures based on characters of comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A worker stabs an iron pike into the frozen Songhua River as he takes giant ice cubes to make sculptures for the upcoming 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. Each ice cube weighs about 551 lbs. REUTERS/Sheng Li more
A worker stabs an iron pike into the frozen Songhua River as he takes giant ice cubes to make sculptures for the upcoming 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. Each ice cube weighs about 551 lbs. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Workers pull a giant ice cube out of the frozen Songhua River as they extract ice to make sculptures for the upcoming 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Workers pull a giant ice cube out of the frozen Songhua River as they extract ice to make sculptures for the upcoming 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Workers shape a giant snow sculpture of horses ahead of an ice and snow festival in Barkol Kazakh Autonomous County, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, December 25, 2013. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, the year of the...more
Workers shape a giant snow sculpture of horses ahead of an ice and snow festival in Barkol Kazakh Autonomous County, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, December 25, 2013. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, the year of the horse, kicks off on January 31, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture of a tree at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture of a tree at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An artist from the company "La Machine" uses an electric chain saw to complete a performance where they created an ice sculpture in the form of a lizard in Nantes, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An artist from the company "La Machine" uses an electric chain saw to complete a performance where they created an ice sculpture in the form of a lizard in Nantes, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sculptor Juuso Partanen of Finland carves a sculpture at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sculptor Sven Morawietz of Germany pauses on his throne sculpture based on Disney's movie "Frozen" at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sculptor Sven Morawietz of Germany pauses on his throne sculpture based on Disney's movie "Frozen" at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Visitors walk past a giant snow sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Visitors walk past a giant snow sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A horse ice sculpture display is seen at the holiday lights display "ZooLights" at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A horse ice sculpture display is seen at the holiday lights display "ZooLights" at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Workers polish a giant snow sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Workers polish a giant snow sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, China, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Sculptor Sergey Aseev of Russia carves a sculpture based on Disney's movie "Frozen" at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sculptor Sergey Aseev of Russia carves a sculpture based on Disney's movie "Frozen" at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sculptor John McKinnon of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sculptor John McKinnon of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Ice sculptures depicting characters from the Belgian series "Blake and Mortimer" are seen at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Ice sculptures depicting characters from the Belgian series "Blake and Mortimer" are seen at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
An ice sculpture of Tintin is seen at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
An ice sculpture of Tintin is seen at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Sculptor Jonathan Bouchard of Canada poses near a sculpture at the ice bar of the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sculptor Jonathan Bouchard of Canada poses near a sculpture at the ice bar of the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A child looks at ice sculptures of Wolverine, Spiderman, Thor and other comic strip characters at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A child looks at ice sculptures of Wolverine, Spiderman, Thor and other comic strip characters at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Sculptor Artem Samoylov of Russia carves a sculpture based on Disney's movie "Frozen" at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sculptor Artem Samoylov of Russia carves a sculpture based on Disney's movie "Frozen" at the Snow and Ice Sculpture Festival in Bruges, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sculptor Alex Girard of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sculptor Alex Girard of Canada carves a sculpture based on characters from comic strips at the Brussels Ice Magic Festival, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Craftsmen make a snow castle at a park in Changchun, China, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Craftsmen make a snow castle at a park in Changchun, China, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Next Slideshows
Digging for white gold
On the hunt for the elusive white truffle in the hills of Italy's Piedmont region.
Christmas in India
A pictorial look at Christmas celebrations in the country.
The legacy of Kalashnikov
A look back at the legacy of Mikhail Kalashnikov, the designer of the AK-47 assault rifle. Known as the weapon of choice for guerrillas, the gun has been used...
Commemorating Arbain
Shi'ite Muslims commemorate Arbain, to mark the end of a 40-day period of mourning for the Imam Hussein, Prophet Mohammad's grandson, who died in AD 680.
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.