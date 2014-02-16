Frozen caves of Lake Superior
Mike Rundle, from Janesville, Wisconsin, looks at ice formations in a sea cave at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Mike Rundle, from Janesville, Wisconsin, looks at ice formations in a sea cave at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Icicles and hoar frost form on the ceiling of an ice cave by Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Icicles and hoar frost form on the ceiling of an ice cave by Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Sightseers look at icicles at the mouth of a sea cave of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Sightseers look at icicles at the mouth of a sea cave of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Sightseers look at a frozen rock face along the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Sightseers look at a frozen rock face along the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A woman walks her dog at sunset on a frozen expanse of Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, by the sea caves of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. The Great Lakes, which contain one...more
A woman walks her dog at sunset on a frozen expanse of Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, by the sea caves of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. The Great Lakes, which contain one fifth of the world's surface fresh water, are 88% covered with ice. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Sightseers trek across a frozen expanse of Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, to the sea caves of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Sightseers trek across a frozen expanse of Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, to the sea caves of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A ship is frozen in Lake Superior at port in Superior, Wisconsin, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A ship is frozen in Lake Superior at port in Superior, Wisconsin, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Pete Miller, from Minong, Wisconsin looks through an opening with his dog Max Sightseers at the sea caves of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Pete Miller, from Minong, Wisconsin looks through an opening with his dog Max Sightseers at the sea caves of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Sightseers look at ice formations in sea caves of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Sightseers look at ice formations in sea caves of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Sightseers crouch to avoid icicles in a sea cave on frozen Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Sightseers crouch to avoid icicles in a sea cave on frozen Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A car travels the ice road on Lake Superior between Bayfield, Wisconsin and Madeline Island, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A car travels the ice road on Lake Superior between Bayfield, Wisconsin and Madeline Island, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A woman photographs ice formations at sunset on a rock face of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, to the sea caves near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A woman photographs ice formations at sunset on a rock face of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, to the sea caves near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Matthias Doherty slides down an ice wall in a sea cave of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Matthias Doherty slides down an ice wall in a sea cave of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Jeff Neddo, from Eagle River, Wisconsin, tightens new crampons on his boots at the sea caves of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Jeff Neddo, from Eagle River, Wisconsin, tightens new crampons on his boots at the sea caves of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Sightseers are framed by the icicles of a sea cave as they trek across a frozen expanse of Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric...more
Sightseers are framed by the icicles of a sea cave as they trek across a frozen expanse of Lake Superior, the world's largest freshwater lake, at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Next Slideshows
India This Week
Our best photos from India this week.
Best of Sochi - Day 8
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
Syria images win World Press award
Reuters photographer Goran Tomasevic has won first prize in the World Press Photo category "Spot News Stories" with this series of twelve images, showing rebel...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.