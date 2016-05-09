Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 10, 2016 | 12:45am IST

Fruit of North Korea's looms

A woman works at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government-organized visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman works at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government-organized visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman works at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government-organized visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 22
A woman fixes a machine. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman fixes a machine. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman fixes a machine. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 22
Women work at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women work at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Women work at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 22
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 22
Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 22
Foreign reporters and their guides are reflected in the window of the kindergarten of the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Foreign reporters and their guides are reflected in the window of the kindergarten of the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Foreign reporters and their guides are reflected in the window of the kindergarten of the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
6 / 22
Children enjoy a rocket-themed merry-go-around. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Children enjoy a rocket-themed merry-go-around. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Children enjoy a rocket-themed merry-go-around. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 22
Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 22
Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Children look through the window of the kindergarten of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 22
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 22
Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 22
Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Women work at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 22
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 22
A man passes by an achievement chart in the mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man passes by an achievement chart in the mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A man passes by an achievement chart in the mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 22
A girl yawns behind a rocket-shaped merry-go-around with North Korean flag at the kindergarten. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A girl yawns behind a rocket-shaped merry-go-around with North Korean flag at the kindergarten. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A girl yawns behind a rocket-shaped merry-go-around with North Korean flag at the kindergarten. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 22
Newspapers with pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressing the ruling Workers' Party congress are placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Newspapers with pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressing the ruling Workers' Party congress are placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Newspapers with pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressing the ruling Workers' Party congress are placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 22
A loudspeaker blasting propaganda music is placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A loudspeaker blasting propaganda music is placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A loudspeaker blasting propaganda music is placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
17 / 22
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman works at the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
18 / 22
Women wearing traditional dresses with pins of pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il welcome foreign reporters on the government-organized visit. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women wearing traditional dresses with pins of pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il welcome foreign reporters on the government-organized visit. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Women wearing traditional dresses with pins of pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il welcome foreign reporters on the government-organized visit. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
19 / 22
Newspapers with pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressing the ruling Workers' Party congress are placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Newspapers with pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressing the ruling Workers' Party congress are placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Newspapers with pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressing the ruling Workers' Party congress are placed inside one of halls of the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
20 / 22
Officials accompanying foreign reporters stand near a rocket-themed merry-go-around at the factory's kindergarten. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Officials accompanying foreign reporters stand near a rocket-themed merry-go-around at the factory's kindergarten. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Officials accompanying foreign reporters stand near a rocket-themed merry-go-around at the factory's kindergarten. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
21 / 22
A woman stands before pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il while visiting the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman stands before pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il while visiting the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
A woman stands before pictures of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il while visiting the textile mill. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Victory Day

Victory Day

Next Slideshows

Victory Day

Victory Day

Commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

10 May 2016
Mercury up close

Mercury up close

The tiny planet, slightly larger than Earth's moon, flies directly across the sun once every decade.

09 May 2016
Buying gold in India

Buying gold in India

Pictures from one of the world�s biggest consumers of gold.

09 May 2016
Wildfire rages in Fort McMurray

Wildfire rages in Fort McMurray

Fire rages unchecked in the heart of Canada's oil sands region as authorities race to evacuate 80,000 people.

09 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast