Fruits of Venezuela's shortages
Juany Iznaga, holding mangoes and other tropical fruits called "Mamones," poses for a picture next to her house in La Fria, Venezuela, June 2, 2016. "Sometimes when there's nothing in the fridge, I grab two mangoes," said Juany Iznaga, 13, whose...more
Josue Moreno, 14, throws a stick towards a mango tree as he tries to dislodge the fruits in La Fria, Venezuela, June 2, 2016. Josue Moreno, 19, quit his job four months ago at a bottled water plant where he made $7 a month on the black market rate...more
Ramon Silva eats a mango on a street in Caracas, Venezuela, June 6, 2016. Venezuela's mango season is providing some relief during worsening food shortages that are forcing the poor to skip meals and sparking a rash of lootings. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Juany Iznaga holds a mango and a knife as she eats the fruit at her house in La Fria, Venezuela, June 2, 2016. "Mangoes help a little; they fill you up," Iznaga sad as she shared a slice with her younger sister in the fertile town of La Fria by the...more
A man carries a bucket full of mangoes after plucking them from a tree in Caracas. Facing Soviet-style food lines for increasingly scarce products at supermarkets, more and more people are turning to the South American nation's lush mango, coconut...more
Josue Moreno, 19, gives a coconut to a customer at his street stall in La Fria. As the recession reduces employment and inflation crushes spending power, street corners are increasingly brimming with informal vendors selling freshly picked fruit. ...more
(L-R) Jose Gregorio Tovar, Jose Rodriguez and Ramon Silva, holding a bag filled with mangoes, pose for a picture on a street in Caracas. While children have always scampered up trees or tossed stones to knock down the juicy yellow mangoes, workers...more
Orlando Holguin poses for a picture next to tropical fruits called "Mamones" at his street stall in La Fria. Around the crisis-hit nation of 30 million, people are consuming more starch and less protein. Many say they cannot afford three meals a day....more
A worker holds a bag filled with mangoes after plucking them from a tree in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Mangoes and other tropical fruits called "Mamones" are seen on the floor in La Fria. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Giovani Henriquez holds a mesh tied to a stick, used to dislodge mangoes, as he poses for a picture in Boca del Grita. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Men carrying a bucket full of mangoes and a mesh tied to a electrical pipe used to bring down the fruits from the tree, walk on street in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A girl eats a tropical fruit called "Mamon" while seated next to some mangoes on a street in La Fria. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Workers eat mangoes on a street in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A worker holds his helmet filled with mangoes on a street in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Next Slideshows
The drone war
Drones fired more weapons than conventional warplanes for the first time in Afghanistan last year, underlining how reliant the military has become on unmanned...
World's most powerful women
Forbes ranks the most powerful women of 2016.
Mourning Muhammad Ali
The heavyweight champion is remembered for his boxing brilliance and his political activism.
Fleeing Falluja
A boat carrying fleeing civilians across a river from Falluja sank, killing at least four people, as pro-Baghdad forces almost completely encircled the Islamic...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.