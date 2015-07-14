Edition:
FTII Protests

Striking students rest under an improvised tent at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, India, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man walks past a graffiti-painted wall of a toilet at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, India, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Students walk past the graffiti-painted entrance of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, India, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Dharmendra Jai Narain, director of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), speaks on a phone outside his office in Pune, India, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A staff member walks past a graffiti-painted wall of an administrative office at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, India, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Staff members speak next to graffiti painted on a wall of an administrative office at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, India, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Staff members walk past graffiti painted on a road at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, India, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

