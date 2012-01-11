Fuel protests in Nigeria
Demonstrators protest against the elimination of a popular fuel subsidy that has doubled the price of petrol in Nigeria's captial Abuja, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Demonstrators gather during a protest against the elimination of a popular fuel subsidy that has doubled the price of petrol in Nigeria's capital Abuja, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman prays during a protest against the elimination of a popular fuel subsidy that has doubled the price of petrol in Nigeria's capital Abuja, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A protester shouts slogans on the second day of a protest against a removal of fuel subsidies in Lagos January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Lola Soyinka, the daughter-in-law of Nigerian writer and Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, addresses demonstrators during a protest against the elimination of a popular fuel subsidy that has doubled the price of petrol in Nigeria's capital Abuja, January...more
Demonstrators gather at a burning barricade during a protest against the elimination of a popular fuel subsidy that has doubled the price of petrol, at Gwagwalada on the outskirts of Nigeria's capital Abuja January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde more
A protester lies on a hospital bed after he was shot by the police during a protest against a fuel subsidy removal in Lagos January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Protesters carry a banner during a protest against a fuel subsidy removal in Lagos January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Protesters chant slogans as they march through Ikorodu road during a protest against a fuel subsidy removal in Lagos January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A police armoured vehicle is parked as protesters march through Ikorodu road during a protest against a fuel subsidy removal in Lagos January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A protester waves a flag on an empty road during a protest against a fuel subsidy removal in Lagos January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Protesters deface a portrait of Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan during a protest against a fuel subsidy removal in Lagos January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Protesters gather at Gani Fawehinmi square during a protest against a fuel subsidy removal in Lagos January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Demonstrators protesting the elimination of a popular fuel subsidy that caused the price of petrol to double overnight gather at the Silver Jubilee roundabout in the restive central Nigerian city of Kano, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises from burning tyres during a protest against fuel subsidy removal on Ikorodu road in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Policemen chase after protesters during a rally against fuel subsidy removal on Ikorodu road in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
The wife of late Nigerian human rights activist Gani Fawehinmi shouts slogans during a protest against fuel subsidy removal on Ikorodu road in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Policemen beat up a protester during a rally against fuel subsidy removal on Ikorodu road in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A protester walks past burning tyres while biting a lighter during a rally against fuel subsidy removal on Ikorodu road in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Policemen beat up a protester during a rally against fuel subsidy removal on Ikorodu road in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People walk past a closed fuel station in Lagos, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A member of the Nigerian Bar Association holds up a placard to protest a fuel subsidy removal in Lagos, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A protester holds on to a burning stick during a rally against fuel subsidy removal on Ikorodu road in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Vehicles queue to buy petrol at a fuel station in Lagos, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A signboard showing fuel prices is seen at the entrance of a fuel station in Lagos, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
