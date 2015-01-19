Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 19, 2015 | 7:51pm IST

Fuelling the Islamic State economy

A damaged petrol station is seen in Aleppo, Syria, January 13, 2015. Residents of Kafr Hamra, a town in the rural Aleppo countryside, refine crude oil in makeshift cottage refineries in warehouses and backyards for heating, operating bakeries and even running cars, just like most locals across rebel-held areas of Syria. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A damaged petrol station is seen in Aleppo, Syria, January 13, 2015. Residents of Kafr Hamra, a town in the rural Aleppo countryside, refine crude oil in makeshift cottage refineries in warehouses and backyards for heating, operating bakeries and...more

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A damaged petrol station is seen in Aleppo, Syria, January 13, 2015. Residents of Kafr Hamra, a town in the rural Aleppo countryside, refine crude oil in makeshift cottage refineries in warehouses and backyards for heating, operating bakeries and even running cars, just like most locals across rebel-held areas of Syria. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
1 / 18
Men manage a make-shift oil refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. The state no longer pumps gasoline to areas in rebel hands, and civilians have resorted to buying crude oil from armed groups who have taken over major oil producing areas in the east since 2012. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Men manage a make-shift oil refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. The state no longer pumps gasoline to areas in rebel hands, and civilians have resorted to buying crude oil from armed groups who have taken over major oil producing...more

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Men manage a make-shift oil refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. The state no longer pumps gasoline to areas in rebel hands, and civilians have resorted to buying crude oil from armed groups who have taken over major oil producing areas in the east since 2012. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
2 / 18
Fuel is processed inside a make-shift refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. Islamic State is currently in control of oil wells, and civilian middlemen now buy crude from the group before reselling it to locals, but the practice predates Islamic State's capture of oil wells from rival groups. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Fuel is processed inside a make-shift refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. Islamic State is currently in control of oil wells, and civilian middlemen now buy crude from the group before reselling it to locals, but the practice...more

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Fuel is processed inside a make-shift refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. Islamic State is currently in control of oil wells, and civilian middlemen now buy crude from the group before reselling it to locals, but the practice predates Islamic State's capture of oil wells from rival groups. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
3 / 18
A man pours refined fuel from a barrel inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A man pours refined fuel from a barrel inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A man pours refined fuel from a barrel inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
4 / 18
A man pours crude oil into a tank inside a make-shift refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A man pours crude oil into a tank inside a make-shift refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A man pours crude oil into a tank inside a make-shift refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
5 / 18
A pick-up truck carries fuel barrels for sale in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A pick-up truck carries fuel barrels for sale in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A pick-up truck carries fuel barrels for sale in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
6 / 18
A man sells fuel from oil barrels in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A man sells fuel from oil barrels in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A man sells fuel from oil barrels in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
7 / 18
Barrels of fuel are displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Barrels of fuel are displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Barrels of fuel are displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
8 / 18
A boy walks past barrels of fuel displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A boy walks past barrels of fuel displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A boy walks past barrels of fuel displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
9 / 18
Barrels of fuel are displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Barrels of fuel are displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Barrels of fuel are displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
10 / 18
Barrels of fuel are displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Barrels of fuel are displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Barrels of fuel are displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
11 / 18
A man drains refined fuel from a barrel displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A man drains refined fuel from a barrel displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A man drains refined fuel from a barrel displayed for sale inside a damaged non-functioning petrol station in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
12 / 18
A man counts money inside a make-shift refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A man counts money inside a make-shift refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A man counts money inside a make-shift refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
13 / 18
Children warm themselves next to an open fire beside fuel barrels, engine oil and accessories displayed for sale in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Children warm themselves next to an open fire beside fuel barrels, engine oil and accessories displayed for sale in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Children warm themselves next to an open fire beside fuel barrels, engine oil and accessories displayed for sale in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
14 / 18
A vendor pours fuel from a barrel inside his vehicle in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A vendor pours fuel from a barrel inside his vehicle in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A vendor pours fuel from a barrel inside his vehicle in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
15 / 18
A man displays fuel for sale in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A man displays fuel for sale in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A man displays fuel for sale in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
16 / 18
A man rides a motorcycle past a fuel vendor in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A man rides a motorcycle past a fuel vendor in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A man rides a motorcycle past a fuel vendor in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
17 / 18
Barrels filled with fuel are displayed for sale in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Barrels filled with fuel are displayed for sale in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Barrels filled with fuel are displayed for sale in Aleppo, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Mass for six million

Mass for six million

Next Slideshows

Mass for six million

Mass for six million

Pope Francis draws an estimated six million for Sunday Mass in Manila.

19 Jan 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

17 Jan 2015
The hottest year ever

The hottest year ever

Last year was Earth's warmest on record.

17 Jan 2015
Clashes over cartoons

Clashes over cartoons

Protests over Charlie Hebdo's cartoons lampooning the Prophet Mohammad spill into violence.

16 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast