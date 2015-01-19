Fuelling the Islamic State economy

Fuel is processed inside a make-shift refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. Islamic State is currently in control of oil wells, and civilian middlemen now buy crude from the group before reselling it to locals, but the practice...more

Fuel is processed inside a make-shift refinery in the Aleppo countryside, January 13, 2015. Islamic State is currently in control of oil wells, and civilian middlemen now buy crude from the group before reselling it to locals, but the practice predates Islamic State's capture of oil wells from rival groups. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Close