Wed Apr 2, 2014

Fukushima homecoming

<p>A security personnel holds a flag, which reads "Please Stop!", as he stand by a steel gate that marks the border between Tamura and Okuma town in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. For the first time since Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster more than three years ago, residents of a small district 20 km (12 miles) from the wrecked plant are allowed to return home. The Miyakoji area of Tamura, a northeastern city inland from the Fukushima nuclear station, has been off-limits for most residents since March 2011, when the government ordered evacuations after a devastating earthquake and tsunami triggered triple meltdowns at the power station. Okuma town is still off-limits. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

<p>Kimiko Koyama, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, dusts off her house after she returned to her home with her husband Toshio, 76, in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

<p>Toshio Koyama, 72, and his wife Kimiko, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, smile after they returned to their home in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

<p>Teachers decorate a playroom at a Miyakoji child care center at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

<p>Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) volunteers removed ice and snow and leveled dirt in a playground, as seen through a window at a Miyakoji child care center at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

<p>Kimiko Koyama, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, opens up the curtains after she returned to her home with her husband Toshio (not in picture) in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

<p>Kimiko Koyama, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, looks up inside her house with portraits of her deceased parents in the background, after she returned to her home with her husband Toshio, 76, in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

<p>A sign board reading "That's Enough, Radiation" is put along a street at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

<p>Security personnel stand guard near a steel gate that marks the border between Tamura and Okuma town in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. Okuma town is still off-limits to residents. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

<p>A man walks between a fallow rice field at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

<p>A woman walks in a temporary housing complex where evacuees from the Miyakoji area of Tamura are living, at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

<p>Toshio Koyama, 76, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, looks at a damaged silkworm factory near his house after he returned home with his wife Kimiko, 69, in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

<p>Children look through windows at their playground as Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) volunteers removed ice and snow and leveled dirt in the ground, at a Miyakoji child care center at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. While in temporary facilities outside the evacuation zone, children were limited to 30 minutes outside a day. It is still undecided how long they will be allowed to play outside now that they are back in Miyakoji. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

<p>A man walks near waste containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a storage site at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

<p>Kitaro Saito who was evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura, walks inside his house at a temporary housing complex at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

<p>A cat looks through a window in a temporary housing complex at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, April 02, 2014

