Fukushima reactor No. 4
Members of the media and Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employees wearing protective suits and masks walk past storage tanks for radioactive water in the H4 area at the tsunami-crippled TEPCO Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture November 7, 2013. Japan approved on October 30, 2013 a plan by TEPCO to extract thousands of nuclear fuel rods from the fuel pool of the No. 4 reactor of the Fukushima Daiichi plant. Containing radiation equivalent to 14,000 times the amount released in the atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima 68 years ago, more than 1,300 used fuel rod assemblies packed tightly together need to be removed from a building that is vulnerable to collapse, should another large earthquake hit the area. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
A Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employee wearing a protective suit and mask uses a survey meter at the tsunami-crippled TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Workers are checked for radiation at the Tokyo Electric Power Corp's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
Members of the media and Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employees wearing protective suits and masks walk up the steps of a crane for the spent fuel pool inside the No.4 reactor building at the tsunami-crippled TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Workers wearing protective suits and masks work on a crane for a transport container inside the No. 4 reactor building at the tsunami-crippled TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
The spent fuel pool inside the No. 4 reactor building is seen at the tsunami-crippled TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
Nuclear fuel rods are seen in the spent fuel pool inside the No.4 reactor building at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Members of the media and Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employees wearing protective suits and masks are seen near the spent fuel pool inside the No. 4 reactor building at the tsunami-crippled TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
A member of the media wearing a protective suit and mask walks in front of a fuel handling machine on the spent fuel pool inside the No.4 reactor building at the tsunami-crippled TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Members of the media and Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employees wearing protective suits and masks walk down the steps of a fuel handling machine on the spent fuel pool inside the No.4 reactor building at the tsunami-crippled TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Workers wearing protective suits and masks check a transport container and a crane in preparation for the removal of spent nuclear fuel from a pool of spent fuel inside the No.4 reactor building at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
Akira Ono, plant chief for the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO), leaves after speaking to the media inside the Seismic Isolated Building at the tsunami-crippled TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
A worker wearing a protective suit and mask walks through the Seismic Isolated Building at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Members of the media and Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employees wearing protective suits and masks stand in front of the No. 4 reactor building at the tsunami-crippled TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
Tokyo Electric Power Corp's (TEPCO) official (C) and journalists wearing protective suits and masks stand in front of storage tanks for radioactive water in the H4 area, where radioactive water leaked from a storage tank in August, at the tsunami-crippled TEPCO Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
A Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employee wearing a protective suit and mask walks in front of storage tanks for radioactive water in the H4 area at the tsunami-crippled TEPCO Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employees wearing protective suits and masks stand next to an impervious wall made of steel pipe sheet pile installed along the coast facing nuclear rector No.1 to No. 4 buildings, at the tsunami-crippled TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
Workers wearing protective suits and masks walk among storage tanks for radioactive water in the H4 area, where radioactive water leaked from a storage tank in August, at the Tokyo Electric Power Corp's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
