Pictures | Fri Aug 9, 2013 | 12:25am IST

Fukushima's continuing danger

<p>A general view of a building of Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen from a bus during a media tour at the plant in Fukushima prefecture June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Noboru Hashimoto/Pool</p>

<p>Blair Thornton, associate professor of the University of Tokyo at the Institute of Industrial Science Underwater Technology Research Center, points at a graph showing radioactivity levels off the shore of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), in Tokyo August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>A radiation monitor indicates 131.00 microsieverts per hour near the No.4 and No.3 buildings at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool</p>

<p>Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) and Japanese journalists look at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool</p>

<p>71-year-old Tatsuo Niitsuma holds a greenling aboard the "Shoei Maru" fishing boat, close to Hirono town, about 25km south of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>A laboratory technician uses a Geiger counter to measure radiation in fish, which was caught close to the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, at Fukushima Agricultural Technology Centre in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elementary School, located about 21 km (13 miles) from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, March 8, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>A doctor at a clinic in temporary housing complex Shunji Sekine (L) conducts a thyroid examination on a child in Nihonmatsu, about 50 km (31 miles) from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture February 25, 2013, ahead of the second-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Chris Meyers</p>

<p>People take part in an anti-nuclear demonstration, a day before Sunday's general election, in Tokyo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

<p>A worker checks personal radiation gauges on a charging stand at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Helmets and shoes for workers who work inside reactor building are placed in shelves at no.6 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, which is the world's biggest, in Kashiwazaki, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A general view of the cover installation for the spent fuel removed from the cooling pool is pictured at the No.4 reactor building at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Noboru Hashimoto/Pool</p>

<p>A worker walks in front of water tanks at Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Noboru Hashimoto/Pool</p>

<p>Birds fly over tsunami defenses as sea mist is seen along the coast in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, take part in a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. local time (0546 GMT) at TEPCO's headquarters in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>Hitoshi Kuroda retrieves his belongs from his house during a temporary return visit to Okuma town, inside of the 20km (12 miles) radius around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at Kitaizumi beach in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, some 25 km (15 miles) from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant March 10, 2012, a day before the disaster's one-year anniversary. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Pictures