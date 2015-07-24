Full of hot air
A hot air balloon comes to rest amid trees, as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. More than 100 hot air balloons are taking part in the...more
A woman's shadow is cast on the inside of a hot air balloon as it is inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hot air balloons are seen just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Normand Trepanier from Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, pilots the Hot air balloon Piko on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A hot air balloon and a shadow of another is seen from a flying balloon above a farm field during a flight just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hot air balloons in many shapes are seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A pilot fills a hot air balloon at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hot air balloons land near a farmhouse as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A crew member holds open a hot air balloon as it is inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A hot air balloon comes to rest in a farm field, as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People hold open a hot air balloon as it is inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hot air balloons are inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hot air balloons fly above the trees as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hot air balloons are inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Love in New York
Quiet moments of affection in the bustling metropolis.
Distant planets
A planet remarkably similar to Earth has been discovered in a "habitable zone" around a distant sun-like star.
World's oldest Koran
A British university said that fragments of a Koran manuscript found in its library were from one of the oldest surviving copies of the Islamic text in the...
El Chapo pinata
A new pinata depicts Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.