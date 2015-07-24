Full of hot air

A hot air balloon comes to rest amid trees, as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. More than 100 hot air balloons are taking part in the...more

A hot air balloon comes to rest amid trees, as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. More than 100 hot air balloons are taking part in the three-day festival, one of the largest of its kind in North America, according to organizers. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close