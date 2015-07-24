Edition:
Full of hot air

A hot air balloon comes to rest amid trees, as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. More than 100 hot air balloons are taking part in the three-day festival, one of the largest of its kind in North America, according to organizers. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A woman's shadow is cast on the inside of a hot air balloon as it is inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hot air balloons are seen just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Normand Trepanier from Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, pilots the Hot air balloon Piko on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A hot air balloon and a shadow of another is seen from a flying balloon above a farm field during a flight just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hot air balloons in many shapes are seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A pilot fills a hot air balloon at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hot air balloons land near a farmhouse as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A crew member holds open a hot air balloon as it is inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A hot air balloon comes to rest in a farm field, as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People hold open a hot air balloon as it is inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hot air balloons are inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hot air balloons fly above the trees as seen from a flying balloon just after sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hot air balloons are inflated at sunrise on day one of the 2015 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

