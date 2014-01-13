Funeral for Ariel Sharon
Members of the Knesset guard carry the flag draped coffin of former Israeli Prime Minister, Ariel Sharon, as his family members walk behind during a memorial ceremony at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Israeli army officers sit at the back of a military jeep with the flag draped coffin of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after a memorial ceremony in Jerusalem, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli army officers lower the coffin of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, into the grave during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli army officers salute as they stand over the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The sons of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, Gilad (L) and Omri (2nd L), attend their father's funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israel's PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, stands in front of the grave of former Israeli PM Ariel Sharon during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israel's President, Shimon Peres, lays flowers on the grave of Lili Sharon during the funeral of her husband, former Israeli PM Ariel Sharon, near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israel's PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, lays a wreath during the funeral of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israel's President, Shimon Peres, lays a wreath during the funeral of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. Vice President, Joe Biden, stands in front of the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden lays a wreath during the funeral of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israel's military chief Lieutenant-General, Benny Gantz, salutes in front of the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The grandchildren of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, stand in front of his grave during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis stand around the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Wreaths lie on the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli touches the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis stand around the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
