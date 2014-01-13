Edition:
Funeral for Ariel Sharon

<p>Members of the Knesset guard carry the flag draped coffin of former Israeli Prime Minister, Ariel Sharon, as his family members walk behind during a memorial ceremony at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Tuesday, January 14, 2014

<p>Israeli army officers sit at the back of a military jeep with the flag draped coffin of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after a memorial ceremony in Jerusalem, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Israeli army officers lower the coffin of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, into the grave during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Israeli army officers salute as they stand over the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>The sons of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, Gilad (L) and Omri (2nd L), attend their father's funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Israel's PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, stands in front of the grave of former Israeli PM Ariel Sharon during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014.REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Israel's President, Shimon Peres, lays flowers on the grave of Lili Sharon during the funeral of her husband, former Israeli PM Ariel Sharon, near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Israel's PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, lays a wreath during the funeral of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Israel's President, Shimon Peres, lays a wreath during the funeral of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>U.S. Vice President, Joe Biden, stands in front of the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>U.S. Vice President Joe Biden lays a wreath during the funeral of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Israel's military chief Lieutenant-General, Benny Gantz, salutes in front of the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>The grandchildren of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, stand in front of his grave during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Israelis stand around the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Wreaths lie on the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>An Israeli touches the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Israelis stand around the grave of former Israeli PM, Ariel Sharon, after his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

