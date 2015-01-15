Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jan 15, 2015 | 10:28pm IST

Funeral for cartoonist

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
The coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, is seen during a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
