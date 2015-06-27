Funeral for Charleston pastor
Malana Pinckney, daughter of Reverand Clementa Pinckney, is hugged by her mother Jennifer at the start of her father's funeral at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama speaks behind the coffin of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney during funeral services for Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Reverand Clementa Pinckney's widow Jennifer (2nd L) and daughters Eliana (C) and Malana (R) are escorted into funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of the choir walk from the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church (rear) to the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama arrive at their seats for the funeral service of Rev. Clementa Pinckney at Emanuel Methodist Church in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mourners sing along with the choir ahead of funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the House John Boehner (L-R) attend funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mourners watch during funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reverend Clementa Pinckney's widow Jennifer (C) and daughter Eliana arrive for his funeral services in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The copper topped vault is adorned with a cross as mourners start to show at the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
President Barack Obama bends down to hug Malana Pinckney after completing his eulogy for her father Rev. Clementa Pinckney during funeral services for Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R) is seated for funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman wears an "Emanuel 9" ribbon to the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A South Carolina Highway Patrol honor guard stands next to the casket of the Reverend Clementa Pinckney before his funeral in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A mourner raises her hands as the choir sings ahead of funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A mourner wipes away a tear during funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mourners gather for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mourners pray as thousands begin to fill the TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Pool
Minister arrive for the funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of the public line up for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jennifer Pinckney (R), with her daughter Malana (C), arrives for funeral services for her husband, the Reverend Clementa Pinckney, in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mourners gather for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of the public line up for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (L) talks with first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama after the conclusion of funeral services for Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Members of the clergy arrive for the funeral of the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of the clergy sing along with the choir ahead of funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Reverends Al Sharpton (L) and Jesse Jackson talk before funeral services for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mourners gather for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mourners pray during funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A family member cries as she sees the hundreds of supporters waving flags at the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Family friend Kendrell Heriot, 11, of Gresham, South Carolina, holds an American flag before the start of the burial service of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall...more
Pallbearers carry the casket of Reverend Clementa Pinckney during his burial at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Mourners find a spot of shade as they wait for hours in the heat before the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A rose is left on the casket during the burial of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Jennifer Pinckney (C) accepts a rose at the burial of her husband Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the St James AME Church Cemetery in Marion, South Carolina June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
