Pictures | Tue Apr 28, 2015 | 3:00am IST

Funeral for Freddie Gray

A member of the family reacts during Freddie Gray's funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. Mourners lined up on Monday before the funeral of Freddie Gray, a Baltimore black man who died in police custody, a death that has led to protests in the latest outcry over U.S. law enforcement's treatment of minorities. Police say he died of a neck injury on April 19 after being arrested on April 12. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
People arrive at Freddie Gray's funeral at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Mourners embrace in front of the open casket of 25-year old Freddie Gray during his funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. Gray's death has led to protests in the latest outcry over U.S. law enforcement's treatment of minorities. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A family member is comforted after paying respects at the open casket of 25-year old Freddie Gray, prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Mourners gather for the funeral services of 25-year old Freddie Gray, at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
People attend Freddie Gray's funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) speaks during funeral services for 25-year old Freddie Gray, a Baltimore black man who died in police custody, at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Mourners react during funeral services for 25-year old Freddie Gray at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
The casket of Freddie Gray, 25, a Baltimore black man who died in police custody, arrives at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Mourners pay their respects at the open casket of 25-year old Freddie Gray prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
People arrive at Freddie Gray's funeral at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Mourners embrace during funeral services for 25-year old Freddie Gray, at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Jesse Jackson arrives at Freddie Gray's funeral at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Family members arrive at Freddie Gray's funeral at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
People arrive at Freddie Gray's funeral at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Mourners react during funeral services for 25-year old Freddie Gray at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Family members arrive at Freddie Gray's funeral at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Mourners gather for the funeral services of Freddie Gray, a 25-year old black man who died in police custody, at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake (2nd L) hugs a mourner as she arrives for the funeral services of 25-year old Freddie Gray, at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Mourners pay their respects at the open casket of 25-year old Freddie Gray prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Gloria Darden, mother of Freddie Gray who died following an arrest by the Baltimore police department, sits by the casket at his burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Mourners grieve by the casket of Freddie Gray, who died following an arrest by the Baltimore police department, at his burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A woman kisses the casket of Freddie Gray, who died following an arrest by the Baltimore police department, at his burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Doves are released for Freddie Gray, who died following an arrest by the Baltimore police department, at his burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
