Mon Sep 8, 2014

Funeral for Joan Rivers

Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 08, 2014
Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Melissa Rivers, the daughter of Joan Rivers, and her son Cooper depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Melissa Rivers, the daughter of Joan Rivers, and her son Cooper depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Melissa Rivers, the daughter of Joan Rivers, and her son Cooper depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Comedian Kathy Griffin departs the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Comedian Kathy Griffin departs the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Comedian Kathy Griffin departs the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cards and flowers, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cards and flowers, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, September 08, 2014
Cards and flowers, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actors Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actors Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Actors Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Radio host Howard Stern arrives with wife Beth Ostrosky to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Radio host Howard Stern arrives with wife Beth Ostrosky to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Radio host Howard Stern arrives with wife Beth Ostrosky to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Comedian Whoopi Goldberg departs the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Comedian Whoopi Goldberg departs the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Comedian Whoopi Goldberg departs the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mourners depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mourners depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Mourners depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Comedian Rosie O'Donnell weeps as she hugs a fellow mourner while departing the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell weeps as she hugs a fellow mourner while departing the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Comedian Rosie O'Donnell weeps as she hugs a fellow mourner while departing the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Journalist Barbara Walters waves as she arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Journalist Barbara Walters waves as she arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Journalist Barbara Walters waves as she arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Television personalities Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television personalities Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Television personalities Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb depart the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cards and flowers, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cards and flowers, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, September 08, 2014
Cards and flowers, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Journalist Geraldo Rivera arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Journalist Geraldo Rivera arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Journalist Geraldo Rivera arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Television personality Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television personality Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Television personality Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Melissa Rivers and her son Cooper depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Melissa Rivers and her son Cooper depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Melissa Rivers and her son Cooper depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Alan Cumming arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Alan Cumming arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Actor Alan Cumming arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tributes left in memory of Joan Rivers are seen in front of her former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tributes left in memory of Joan Rivers are seen in front of her former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, September 08, 2014
Tributes left in memory of Joan Rivers are seen in front of her former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
IAC/InterActiveCorp Chairman Barry Diller greets journalist Diane Sawyer as they arrive to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

IAC/InterActiveCorp Chairman Barry Diller greets journalist Diane Sawyer as they arrive to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
IAC/InterActiveCorp Chairman Barry Diller greets journalist Diane Sawyer as they arrive to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Real estate developer Donald Trump arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Real estate developer Donald Trump arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Real estate developer Donald Trump arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A marquee put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers is seen at The Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A marquee put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers is seen at The Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 08, 2014
A marquee put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers is seen at The Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Designer Carolina Herrera arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Designer Carolina Herrera arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Designer Carolina Herrera arrives to attend the funeral of comedienne Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Melissa Rivers, the daughter of Joan Rivers, and her son Cooper sit in a limousine as they depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Melissa Rivers, the daughter of Joan Rivers, and her son Cooper sit in a limousine as they depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Melissa Rivers, the daughter of Joan Rivers, and her son Cooper sit in a limousine as they depart the funeral of her mother, comedian Joan Rivers, at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mourners embrace while departing the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mourners embrace while departing the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 08, 2014
Mourners embrace while departing the funeral of comedian Joan Rivers at Temple Emanu-El in New York September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Flowers and a photo, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Flowers and a photo, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, September 08, 2014
Flowers and a photo, which were left in tribute as part of a makeshift memorial, sit on the steps in front of Joan Rivers' former residence in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
