Funeral for King Abdullah
Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
The body of Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz is carried during his funeral at Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Grand Mosque, in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Prince Mohammed bin Nayef (C), Saudi Deputy Crown Prince, takes part in the funeral of Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Members of Saudi security forces stand guard during the funeral of Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Saudi men stand next to a vehicle transporting the body of Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz during his funeral in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
People gather as security forces keep watch at Al Oud cemetery prior to the burial of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Prince Turki, son of the late Saudi King Abdullah, sits in a car during his father's funeral in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A member of the Saudi security forces keeps guard atop a building during the funeral of Saudi King Abdullah in Riyadh January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri (2nd L) attends the funeral of Saudi King Abdullah in Riyadh January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Next Slideshows
Inside Davos
Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.
King Abdullah: 1924-2015
Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Adulaziz has died.
Front lines of east Ukraine
A surge in violence complicates peace efforts involving Ukraine and Russia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.