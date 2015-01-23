Edition:
Funeral for King Abdullah

Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

The body of Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz is carried during his funeral at Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Grand Mosque, in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Prince Mohammed bin Nayef (C), Saudi Deputy Crown Prince, takes part in the funeral of Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Members of Saudi security forces stand guard during the funeral of Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Mourners gather around the grave of Saudi King Abdullah following his burial in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Saudi men stand next to a vehicle transporting the body of Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz during his funeral in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

People gather as security forces keep watch at Al Oud cemetery prior to the burial of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Prince Turki, son of the late Saudi King Abdullah, sits in a car during his father's funeral in Riyadh, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A member of the Saudi security forces keeps guard atop a building during the funeral of Saudi King Abdullah in Riyadh January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri (2nd L) attends the funeral of Saudi King Abdullah in Riyadh January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

