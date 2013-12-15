Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Dec 15, 2013 | 4:00pm IST

Funeral for Mandela

<p>South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (2nd L), the ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, Winnie Mandela (L), and the widow of Mandela, Graca Machel (3rd L), sit by the coffin of Mandela during his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool</p>

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (2nd L), the ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, Winnie Mandela (L), and the widow of Mandela, Graca Machel (3rd L), sit by the coffin of Mandela during his funeral ceremony in Qunu December...more

Sunday, December 15, 2013

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (2nd L), the ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, Winnie Mandela (L), and the widow of Mandela, Graca Machel (3rd L), sit by the coffin of Mandela during his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Close
1 / 20
<p>Makaziwe Mandela (C), daughter of former South African President Nelson Mandela, attends his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool</p>

Makaziwe Mandela (C), daughter of former South African President Nelson Mandela, attends his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Sunday, December 15, 2013

Makaziwe Mandela (C), daughter of former South African President Nelson Mandela, attends his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Close
2 / 20
<p>The coffin carrying former South African President Nelson Mandela is escorted in his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool</p>

The coffin carrying former South African President Nelson Mandela is escorted in his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Sunday, December 15, 2013

The coffin carrying former South African President Nelson Mandela is escorted in his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Close
3 / 20
<p>Nandi Mandela, granddaughter of former South African President Nelson Mandela, speaks during her grandfather's funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool</p>

Nandi Mandela, granddaughter of former South African President Nelson Mandela, speaks during her grandfather's funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Sunday, December 15, 2013

Nandi Mandela, granddaughter of former South African President Nelson Mandela, speaks during her grandfather's funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Close
4 / 20
<p>The widow of former South African President Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel (C), and South Africa President Jacob Zuma (L) attend Mandela's funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool</p>

The widow of former South African President Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel (C), and South Africa President Jacob Zuma (L) attend Mandela's funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Sunday, December 15, 2013

The widow of former South African President Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel (C), and South Africa President Jacob Zuma (L) attend Mandela's funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Close
5 / 20
<p>Former French Prime Ministers, Lionel Jospin (R) and Alain Juppe (C) attend the funeral ceremony former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool</p>

Former French Prime Ministers, Lionel Jospin (R) and Alain Juppe (C) attend the funeral ceremony former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Sunday, December 15, 2013

Former French Prime Ministers, Lionel Jospin (R) and Alain Juppe (C) attend the funeral ceremony former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Close
6 / 20
<p>The ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, Winnie Mandela (L), and the widow of Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel (C), stand by the coffin of South African former president Nelson Mandela during his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/POOL</p>

The ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, Winnie Mandela (L), and the widow of Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel (C), stand by the coffin of South African former president Nelson Mandela during his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd...more

Sunday, December 15, 2013

The ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, Winnie Mandela (L), and the widow of Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel (C), stand by the coffin of South African former president Nelson Mandela during his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/POOL

Close
7 / 20
<p>Archbishop Desmond Tutu (R) and former South African President Thabo Mbeki greet each other before the funeral ceremony of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool</p>

Archbishop Desmond Tutu (R) and former South African President Thabo Mbeki greet each other before the funeral ceremony of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Sunday, December 15, 2013

Archbishop Desmond Tutu (R) and former South African President Thabo Mbeki greet each other before the funeral ceremony of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Close
8 / 20
<p>Relatives and guests attend the funeral ceremony of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen</p>

Relatives and guests attend the funeral ceremony of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen

Sunday, December 15, 2013

Relatives and guests attend the funeral ceremony of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen

Close
9 / 20
<p>Candles are lit under a portrait of former South African President Nelson Mandela before his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool</p>

Candles are lit under a portrait of former South African President Nelson Mandela before his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Sunday, December 15, 2013

Candles are lit under a portrait of former South African President Nelson Mandela before his funeral ceremony in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Close
10 / 20
<p>Britain's Prince Charles arrives for the funeral ceremony of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Charles arrives for the funeral ceremony of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Sunday, December 15, 2013

Britain's Prince Charles arrives for the funeral ceremony of former South African President Nelson Mandela in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Close
11 / 20
<p>Locals watch the funeral ceremony on a public viewing point near the burial ground of late former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of his funeral in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Locals watch the funeral ceremony on a public viewing point near the burial ground of late former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of his funeral in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Sunday, December 15, 2013

Locals watch the funeral ceremony on a public viewing point near the burial ground of late former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of his funeral in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
12 / 20
<p>Local women walk to a public viewing point near the burial ground of late former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of his funeral in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Local women walk to a public viewing point near the burial ground of late former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of his funeral in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Sunday, December 15, 2013

Local women walk to a public viewing point near the burial ground of late former South African President Nelson Mandela ahead of his funeral in Qunu December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
13 / 20
<p>Mourners arrive for the funeral of former South African President Nelson Mandela at his ancestral village of Qunu in the Eastern Cape province, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Mourners arrive for the funeral of former South African President Nelson Mandela at his ancestral village of Qunu in the Eastern Cape province, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sunday, December 15, 2013

Mourners arrive for the funeral of former South African President Nelson Mandela at his ancestral village of Qunu in the Eastern Cape province, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
14 / 20
<p>The funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela drives through Mandela's homeland just outside the village of Qunu December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

The funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela drives through Mandela's homeland just outside the village of Qunu December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, December 15, 2013

The funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela drives through Mandela's homeland just outside the village of Qunu December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
15 / 20
<p>The funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela drives through Mandela's homeland just outside the village of Qunu December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

The funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela drives through Mandela's homeland just outside the village of Qunu December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, December 15, 2013

The funeral cortege carrying the coffin of former South African President Nelson Mandela drives through Mandela's homeland just outside the village of Qunu December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
16 / 20
<p>Mandla Mandela (R), the eldest grandson of former South African President Nelson Mandela, looks on as his grandfather's flag-draped coffin arrives at the Mthatha airport in the Eastern Cape December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Mandla Mandela (R), the eldest grandson of former South African President Nelson Mandela, looks on as his grandfather's flag-draped coffin arrives at the Mthatha airport in the Eastern Cape December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sunday, December 15, 2013

Mandla Mandela (R), the eldest grandson of former South African President Nelson Mandela, looks on as his grandfather's flag-draped coffin arrives at the Mthatha airport in the Eastern Cape December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
17 / 20
<p>Military outriders ride past a village as they rehearse escorting the funeral cortege for former South African President Nelson Mandela through the streets in Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Military outriders ride past a village as they rehearse escorting the funeral cortege for former South African President Nelson Mandela through the streets in Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sunday, December 15, 2013

Military outriders ride past a village as they rehearse escorting the funeral cortege for former South African President Nelson Mandela through the streets in Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
18 / 20
<p>Policemen stand guard on the highway between Mthatha and Qunu December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Policemen stand guard on the highway between Mthatha and Qunu December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sunday, December 15, 2013

Policemen stand guard on the highway between Mthatha and Qunu December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
19 / 20
<p>South African military personnel keep guard around the perimeter of Nelson Mandela's property in Qunu, as funeral preparations continue, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

South African military personnel keep guard around the perimeter of Nelson Mandela's property in Qunu, as funeral preparations continue, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Sunday, December 15, 2013

South African military personnel keep guard around the perimeter of Nelson Mandela's property in Qunu, as funeral preparations continue, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Karzai in India

Karzai in India

Next Slideshows

Karzai in India

Karzai in India

Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on a four-day visit to India.

14 Dec 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

14 Dec 2013
Fury over Bangladesh execution

Fury over Bangladesh execution

Supporters of an Islamist leader vent their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.

13 Dec 2013
India This Week

India This Week

Some of our best photos this week

13 Dec 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures