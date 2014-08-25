Edition:
Funeral for Michael Brown

The casket containing the body of Michael Brown is carried to its final resting place in St. Peter's Cemetery located in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Lesley McSpadden reacts at the casket of her son Michael Brown during the funeral services at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Perry/Pool

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Michael Brown Sr. receives a hug as he leaves the burial service for his son Michael Brown at St. Pete's Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Musicians perform during funeral service for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
People attend the burial service for Michael Brown at St. Pete's Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
The casket containing the body of Michael Brown is transported by horse carriage as it is taken to its final resting place in St. Peter's Cemetery located in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
The coffin containing the body of Michael Brown is carried to a hearse after his funeral services at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Lesley McSpadden (C) leaves the burial service for her son Michael Brown with a bouquet of flowers at St. Pete's Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
People gather inside Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Michael Brown Sr. sits with an unidentified girl on his lap during funeral service for his son, Michael Brown, at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
An image of 18-year-old Michael Brown is seen on a tie worn by his father, Michael Brown Sr., as he arrives to take part in his son's funeral services at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Hundred attend funeral services for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A woman reacts during the funeral services during funeral services for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Lesley McSpadden, mother of Michael Brown, reacts during her son's funeral services at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Perry/Pool

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
The Rev. Al Sharpton (L) attends funeral services for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Lesley McSpadden is comforted during the funeral services for her son Michael Brown, at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Lesley McSpadden wipes away tears during the funeral services for her son Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A baseball cap sits on top of the casket of Michael Brown inside Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church before the start of funeral services in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Attendees hold their hands up as some chant "Hands up don't shoot," as they wait in line to take part in the funeral services for 18-year-old Michael Brown at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Family members attend the funeral for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Director Spike Lee takes a photo of a St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap on top of Michael Brown's casket at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Cohen/Pool

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Photos surround the casket of Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Perry/Pool

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Men line up to help make way for family members to enter funeral services for 18-year-old Michael Brown at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
People wearing T-shirts with pictures of Michael Brown wait in line to attend his funeral at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Cal Brown (R) and Michael Brown Sr. (L), stepmother and father of 18-year-old Michael Brown, arrive to take part in their son's funeral services at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Deborah Emm fans herself as she waits in line with other people to attend the funeral for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A woman holds a sign while standing in line to take part in the funeral services for 18-year-old Michael Brown at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A man waits to attend the funeral for Michael Brown at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
