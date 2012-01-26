Funeral for Paterno
Former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno's hearse (lower left) passes through downtown State College, Pennsylvania en route to his burial site January 25, 2012. Thousands lined the frigid streets while family and friends of Paterno gathered...more
Former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno's hearse (lower left) passes through downtown State College, Pennsylvania en route to his burial site January 25, 2012. Thousands lined the frigid streets while family and friends of Paterno gathered inside a private funeral hall on Wednesday to mourn a man whose towering image was shaken by his inaction in a child sex abuse scandal. REUTERS/Pat Little (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL OBITUARY)
Former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno's hearse passes through downtown State College, Pennsylvania en route to his burial site January 25, 2012. Thousands lined the frigid streets while family and friends of Paterno gathered inside a...more
Former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno's hearse passes through downtown State College, Pennsylvania en route to his burial site January 25, 2012. Thousands lined the frigid streets while family and friends of Paterno gathered inside a private funeral hall on Wednesday to mourn a man whose towering image was shaken by his inaction in a child sex abuse scandal. REUTERS/Pat Little (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL OBITUARY)
Former Penn State assistant coach Mike McQueary and an unidentified woman attend the funeral services for former head coach Joe Paterno in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. Thousands lined the frigid streets while family and friends of...more
Former Penn State assistant coach Mike McQueary and an unidentified woman attend the funeral services for former head coach Joe Paterno in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. Thousands lined the frigid streets while family and friends of Paterno gathered inside a private funeral hall on Wednesday to mourn a man whose towering image was shaken by his inaction in a child sex abuse scandal. REUTERS/Pat Little (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL OBITUARY)
Former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno's casket is loaded into a vehicle after his funeral service in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. Paterno's son Scott (bottom R) is seen with his hand on his father's casket. REUTERS/Pat...more
Former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno's casket is loaded into a vehicle after his funeral service in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. Paterno's son Scott (bottom R) is seen with his hand on his father's casket. REUTERS/Pat Little
A vehicle with former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno's casket leaves Beaver Stadium en route to his burial site in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A vehicle with former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno's casket leaves Beaver Stadium en route to his burial site in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Detail of some of the post it condolence notes found for legendary football coach Joe Paterno at the Paterno Library in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Detail of some of the post it condolence notes found for legendary football coach Joe Paterno at the Paterno Library in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Mourners line up for the second day of the public viewing of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno's casket in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Mourners line up for the second day of the public viewing of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno's casket in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
David Jenkin (L) of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, is overcome with emotion after attending the public viewing of former head football coach Joe Paterno at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
David Jenkin (L) of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, is overcome with emotion after attending the public viewing of former head football coach Joe Paterno at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Flowers and a card of remembrance for former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno are displayed at the foot of the Nittany Lion Shrine on the Penn State campus in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Flowers and a card of remembrance for former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno are displayed at the foot of the Nittany Lion Shrine on the Penn State campus in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Mourners pass a portrait of former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno during Paterno's public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Mourners pass a portrait of former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno during Paterno's public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Mourners line up prior to former head football coach Joe Paterno's public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Mourners line up prior to former head football coach Joe Paterno's public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Former interim Penn State head football coach Tom Bradley (R) embraces former Penn State and Washington Redskins NFL linebacker LaVarr Arrington (L) prior to former head football coach Joe Paterno's public viewing at Penn State University January 24,...more
Former interim Penn State head football coach Tom Bradley (R) embraces former Penn State and Washington Redskins NFL linebacker LaVarr Arrington (L) prior to former head football coach Joe Paterno's public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Football players Terrell Golden (R), class of 2007, and John Duckett, class of 2014, pray at Penn State football coach Joe Paterno's public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Football players Terrell Golden (R), class of 2007, and John Duckett, class of 2014, pray at Penn State football coach Joe Paterno's public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Former Penn State football assistant coach Mike McQueary (R) waits with fellow mourners prior to a public viewing of former head coach Joe Paterno at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Former Penn State football assistant coach Mike McQueary (R) waits with fellow mourners prior to a public viewing of former head coach Joe Paterno at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Students pass by a U.S. flag at half-staff at Penn State University's Old Main in State College, Pennsylvania, in honor of former head football coach Joe Paterno, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Students pass by a U.S. flag at half-staff at Penn State University's Old Main in State College, Pennsylvania, in honor of former head football coach Joe Paterno, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Mourners gather near former football coach Joe Paterno's hearse before a public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Mourners gather near former football coach Joe Paterno's hearse before a public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Penn State students read newspapers about the death of former football coach Joe Paterno, at the Hetzel Union Building at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Penn State students read newspapers about the death of former football coach Joe Paterno, at the Hetzel Union Building at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Student Patrick Thorp offers a prayer at the Joe Paterno statue at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Student Patrick Thorp offers a prayer at the Joe Paterno statue at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The Joe Paterno statue is seen at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The Joe Paterno statue is seen at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Students pass a sign at the Student Bookstore for Joe Paterno at the Student Bookstore at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Students pass a sign at the Student Bookstore for Joe Paterno at the Student Bookstore at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A candle, flowers and footballs are seen at the Joe Paterno statue at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A candle, flowers and footballs are seen at the Joe Paterno statue at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Volunteers light candles spelling out "JOE" on the Old Main steps at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Volunteers light candles spelling out "JOE" on the Old Main steps at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Thousands of Penn State students and mourners gather on the lawn of Old Main at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Thousands of Penn State students and mourners gather on the lawn of Old Main at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Penn State University students Karisa Maxwell of Ottisville, New York, is consoled by Matt Shanes of Springfield, New Jersey, at the Joe Paterno statue at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little more
Penn State University students Karisa Maxwell of Ottisville, New York, is consoled by Matt Shanes of Springfield, New Jersey, at the Joe Paterno statue at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
People gather at the Joe Paterno statue outside Beaver Stadium in the Penn State University campus in State College, Pennsylvania January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
People gather at the Joe Paterno statue outside Beaver Stadium in the Penn State University campus in State College, Pennsylvania January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little
Next Slideshows
Dakar Rally
Stunning images from the 2012 Dakar Rally.
Best of the Australian Open
Highlights as the top tennis players face off in Melbourne.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights
India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights
Bayern Munich in India
A selection of photos from German soccer club Bayern Munich's India trip.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.