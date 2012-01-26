Edition:
Funeral for Paterno

<p>Former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno's hearse (lower left) passes through downtown State College, Pennsylvania en route to his burial site January 25, 2012. Thousands lined the frigid streets while family and friends of Paterno gathered inside a private funeral hall on Wednesday to mourn a man whose towering image was shaken by his inaction in a child sex abuse scandal. REUTERS/Pat Little (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL OBITUARY)</p>

Former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno's hearse (lower left) passes through downtown State College, Pennsylvania en route to his burial site January 25, 2012. Thousands lined the frigid streets while family and friends of Paterno gathered inside a private funeral hall on Wednesday to mourn a man whose towering image was shaken by his inaction in a child sex abuse scandal. REUTERS/Pat Little (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL OBITUARY)

<p>Former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno's hearse passes through downtown State College, Pennsylvania en route to his burial site January 25, 2012. Thousands lined the frigid streets while family and friends of Paterno gathered inside a private funeral hall on Wednesday to mourn a man whose towering image was shaken by his inaction in a child sex abuse scandal. REUTERS/Pat Little (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL OBITUARY)</p>

Former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno's hearse passes through downtown State College, Pennsylvania en route to his burial site January 25, 2012. Thousands lined the frigid streets while family and friends of Paterno gathered inside a private funeral hall on Wednesday to mourn a man whose towering image was shaken by his inaction in a child sex abuse scandal. REUTERS/Pat Little (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL OBITUARY)

<p>Former Penn State assistant coach Mike McQueary and an unidentified woman attend the funeral services for former head coach Joe Paterno in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. Thousands lined the frigid streets while family and friends of Paterno gathered inside a private funeral hall on Wednesday to mourn a man whose towering image was shaken by his inaction in a child sex abuse scandal. REUTERS/Pat Little (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL OBITUARY)</p>

Former Penn State assistant coach Mike McQueary and an unidentified woman attend the funeral services for former head coach Joe Paterno in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. Thousands lined the frigid streets while family and friends of Paterno gathered inside a private funeral hall on Wednesday to mourn a man whose towering image was shaken by his inaction in a child sex abuse scandal. REUTERS/Pat Little (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL OBITUARY)

<p>Former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno's casket is loaded into a vehicle after his funeral service in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. Paterno's son Scott (bottom R) is seen with his hand on his father's casket. REUTERS/Pat Little </p>

Former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno's casket is loaded into a vehicle after his funeral service in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. Paterno's son Scott (bottom R) is seen with his hand on his father's casket. REUTERS/Pat Little

<p>A vehicle with former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno's casket leaves Beaver Stadium en route to his burial site in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

A vehicle with former Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno's casket leaves Beaver Stadium en route to his burial site in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Detail of some of the post it condolence notes found for legendary football coach Joe Paterno at the Paterno Library in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little </p>

Detail of some of the post it condolence notes found for legendary football coach Joe Paterno at the Paterno Library in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

<p>Mourners line up for the second day of the public viewing of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno's casket in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little </p>

Mourners line up for the second day of the public viewing of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno's casket in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

<p>David Jenkin (L) of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, is overcome with emotion after attending the public viewing of former head football coach Joe Paterno at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little </p>

David Jenkin (L) of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, is overcome with emotion after attending the public viewing of former head football coach Joe Paterno at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

<p>Flowers and a card of remembrance for former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno are displayed at the foot of the Nittany Lion Shrine on the Penn State campus in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little </p>

Flowers and a card of remembrance for former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno are displayed at the foot of the Nittany Lion Shrine on the Penn State campus in State College, Pennsylvania January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

<p>Mourners pass a portrait of former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno during Paterno's public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Mourners pass a portrait of former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno during Paterno's public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Mourners line up prior to former head football coach Joe Paterno's public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little </p>

Mourners line up prior to former head football coach Joe Paterno's public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

<p>Former interim Penn State head football coach Tom Bradley (R) embraces former Penn State and Washington Redskins NFL linebacker LaVarr Arrington (L) prior to former head football coach Joe Paterno's public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little</p>

Former interim Penn State head football coach Tom Bradley (R) embraces former Penn State and Washington Redskins NFL linebacker LaVarr Arrington (L) prior to former head football coach Joe Paterno's public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

<p>Football players Terrell Golden (R), class of 2007, and John Duckett, class of 2014, pray at Penn State football coach Joe Paterno's public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Football players Terrell Golden (R), class of 2007, and John Duckett, class of 2014, pray at Penn State football coach Joe Paterno's public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Former Penn State football assistant coach Mike McQueary (R) waits with fellow mourners prior to a public viewing of former head coach Joe Paterno at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little </p>

Former Penn State football assistant coach Mike McQueary (R) waits with fellow mourners prior to a public viewing of former head coach Joe Paterno at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

<p>Students pass by a U.S. flag at half-staff at Penn State University's Old Main in State College, Pennsylvania, in honor of former head football coach Joe Paterno, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Students pass by a U.S. flag at half-staff at Penn State University's Old Main in State College, Pennsylvania, in honor of former head football coach Joe Paterno, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Mourners gather near former football coach Joe Paterno's hearse before a public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little</p>

Mourners gather near former football coach Joe Paterno's hearse before a public viewing at Penn State University January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

<p>Penn State students read newspapers about the death of former football coach Joe Paterno, at the Hetzel Union Building at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little</p>

Penn State students read newspapers about the death of former football coach Joe Paterno, at the Hetzel Union Building at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

<p>Student Patrick Thorp offers a prayer at the Joe Paterno statue at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Student Patrick Thorp offers a prayer at the Joe Paterno statue at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>The Joe Paterno statue is seen at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

The Joe Paterno statue is seen at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Students pass a sign at the Student Bookstore for Joe Paterno at the Student Bookstore at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Students pass a sign at the Student Bookstore for Joe Paterno at the Student Bookstore at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>A candle, flowers and footballs are seen at the Joe Paterno statue at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

A candle, flowers and footballs are seen at the Joe Paterno statue at Penn State University January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Volunteers light candles spelling out "JOE" on the Old Main steps at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little </p>

Volunteers light candles spelling out "JOE" on the Old Main steps at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

<p>Thousands of Penn State students and mourners gather on the lawn of Old Main at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little</p>

Thousands of Penn State students and mourners gather on the lawn of Old Main at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

<p>Penn State University students Karisa Maxwell of Ottisville, New York, is consoled by Matt Shanes of Springfield, New Jersey, at the Joe Paterno statue at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little </p>

Penn State University students Karisa Maxwell of Ottisville, New York, is consoled by Matt Shanes of Springfield, New Jersey, at the Joe Paterno statue at Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

<p>People gather at the Joe Paterno statue outside Beaver Stadium in the Penn State University campus in State College, Pennsylvania January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little </p>

People gather at the Joe Paterno statue outside Beaver Stadium in the Penn State University campus in State College, Pennsylvania January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

