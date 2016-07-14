Edition:
Funeral for Philando Castile

The casket for Philando Castile is carried from the Cathedral of St. Paul after a funeral service in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. Castile was fatally shot by police July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
The casket for Philando Castile is carried through a neighborhood after a funeral service at the Cathedral of St. Paul in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Attendees and the funeral procession for Philando Castile travel from the St Paul Cathedral in St Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Diamond Reynolds, Philando Castile's girlfriend, cries as the funeral procession for Philando Castile travels from the Brooks funeral home to the St Paul Cathedral in St Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
The casket for Philando Castile is carried from the Cathedral of St. Paul after a funeral service in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
The funeral procession for Philando Castile travels from the Brooks funeral home to the St Paul Cathedral in St Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Diamond Reynolds' daughter Dae�Anna looks on as the funeral procession for Philando Castile travels from the Brooks funeral home to the St Paul Cathedral in St Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
The funeral procession for Philando Castile travels from the Brooks funeral home to the St Paul Cathedral in St Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Family members comfort Diamond Reynolds as the casket of Philando Castile is taken into the Cathedral of St. Paul in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
The funeral procession for Philando Castile travels from the Brooks funeral home to the St Paul Cathedral in St Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
The funeral procession for Philando Castile travels from the Brooks funeral home to the St Paul Cathedral in St Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
The funeral procession for Philando Castile travels from the Brooks funeral home to the St Paul Cathedral in St Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
The funeral procession for Philando Castile travels from the Brooks funeral home to the St Paul Cathedral in St Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
The funeral procession for Philando Castile travels from the Brooks funeral home to the St Paul Cathedral in St Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
The funeral procession for Philando Castile approaches the Cathedral of St. Paul where services will take place in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
The funeral procession for Philando Castile travels from the Brooks funeral home to the St Paul Cathedral in St Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
The funeral procession for Philando Castile passes the Cathedral of St. Paul where services will take place in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
The funeral procession for Philando Castile travels from the Brooks funeral home to the St Paul Cathedral in St Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
