Funeral for royal hoax nurse
People arrive for mass at a church where the last rites for nurse Jacintha Saldanha would be performed in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People attend mass at a church where the last rites for nurse Jacintha Saldanha would be performed in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers prepare to place clumps of mud inside a grave while preparing it for the last rites of nurse Jacintha Saldanha at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker digs near the grave of nurse Jacintha Saldanha while preparing it for her last rites at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) arrives at the airport to attend the funeral of his wife in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's daughter Lisha arrives at the airport to attend the funeral of her mother in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's coffin lies in an ambulance at the airport before leaving for a mortuary in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers put Jacintha Saldanha's coffin inside an ambulance at the airport before leaving for a mortuary in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers push a trolley with Jacintha Saldanha's coffin at the airport before putting it in an ambulance in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A tractor pulls the trolley carrying Jacintha Saldanha's coffin from the tarmac at the airport in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the media film Jacintha Saldanha's coffin as it lies in an ambulance at the airport before leaving for a mortuary in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Jacintha Saldanha's children Junal (L) and Lisha arrive at the airport to attend the funeral of their mother in Mangalore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (2nd L) looks at preparations for the funeral of his wife at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman puts flowers on Jacintha Saldanha's coffin during her funeral inside a church in Shirva, about 52 km north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Jacintha Saldanha's family and relatives carry her coffin during her funeral inside a church in Shirva, about 52 kms north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's relatives carry her coffin during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (L) and Junal (R) stand next to her coffin as they attend her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (L) and Junal mourn during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People throw flowers and soil on Jacintha Saldanha's grave during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (L) and Junal (R) stand next to her coffin as people pray during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km north of Mangalore December 17, REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (2nd R) and her children Lisha (2nd L) and Junal (R) throw soil on her grave during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (4th R) and her children Lisha (5th R) and Junal (3rd R) stand next to her coffin during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (L) and Junal (R) throw flowers on her grave during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (2nd L) and Junal (2nd R) mourn during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km north of Mangalore December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
