Pictures | Wed Dec 3, 2014 | 10:05pm IST

Funeral for Tugce Albayrak

A photograph of Tugce Albayrak is placed among flowers on her grave at a cemetery in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014. The 23-year-old student was beaten in mid-November in front of a McDonald's in Offenbach, near Frankfurt, after she tried to defend two girls. She was in coma since then and died on November 28 when her family allowed doctors to switch off her life support, on the day of her birthday.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
People carry a coffin holding the body of Tugce Albayrak during a memorial service in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A wreath with text 'Our angel, you're still alive' is pictured at the cemetery before the burial of Tugce Albayrak in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Turkish ambassador to Germany Hueseyin Avni Karslioglu (2L) and the father (L) of Tugce Albayrak attend her memorial service in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A mourner cries at the cemetery before the burial of Tugce Albayrak in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
The grave of Tugce Albayrak is covered with flowers at a cemetery in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Mourners hold placards reading 'One forgets quickly the ones you have laughed with, but not the ones you have cried with: Tugce', and 'At the tree of the silence hangs a fruit.....' (R) outside the mosque during a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
An imam speaks next to the coffin holding the body of Tugce Albayrak during a memorial service in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A man touches the coffin holding the body of Tugce Albayrak as it leaves the square in front of a mosque in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Mourners gather outside the mosque during a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A holds flowers at the cemetery before the burial of Tugce Albayrak in Bad Soden-Salmuenster, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Hesse federal state premier Volker Bouffier (2L) stands with Turkish ambassador to Germany Hueseyin Avni Karslioglu (L) as they attend the memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A mourner has a picture of Tugce Albayrak attached to her coat during a memorial service in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Mourners pray outside the mosque during a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Women look out from the windows of a mosque before a memorial service for Tugce Albayrak in Waechtersbach, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
