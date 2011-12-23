Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 23, 2011 | 8:40pm IST

Funeral for Vaclav Havel

<p>A woman attends the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

A woman attends the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Friday, December 23, 2011

A woman attends the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
1 / 25
<p>Heads of states and government officials from around the world sit around the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny </p>

Heads of states and government officials from around the world sit around the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Friday, December 23, 2011

Heads of states and government officials from around the world sit around the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
2 / 25
<p>People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Friday, December 23, 2011

People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
3 / 25
<p>Members of a youth organisation carry wreaths as they attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

Members of a youth organisation carry wreaths as they attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Friday, December 23, 2011

Members of a youth organisation carry wreaths as they attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
4 / 25
<p>Dagmar, the widow of late former President Vaclav Havel and her daughter Nina attend the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny </p>

Dagmar, the widow of late former President Vaclav Havel and her daughter Nina attend the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Friday, December 23, 2011

Dagmar, the widow of late former President Vaclav Havel and her daughter Nina attend the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
5 / 25
<p>Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral December 23, 2011....more

Friday, December 23, 2011

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
6 / 25
<p>A woman attends the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

A woman attends the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Friday, December 23, 2011

A woman attends the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
7 / 25
<p>A man stands during a minute of silence at the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

A man stands during a minute of silence at the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Friday, December 23, 2011

A man stands during a minute of silence at the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
8 / 25
<p>People light candles during the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

People light candles during the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Friday, December 23, 2011

People light candles during the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
9 / 25
<p>Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg addresses near the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg addresses near the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, December 23, 2011

Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg addresses near the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
10 / 25
<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives to attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives to attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, December 23, 2011

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives to attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
11 / 25
<p>A woman wipesa a tear during the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

A woman wipesa a tear during the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Friday, December 23, 2011

A woman wipesa a tear during the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
12 / 25
<p>A man attends the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

A man attends the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Friday, December 23, 2011

A man attends the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
13 / 25
<p>People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Friday, December 23, 2011

People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
14 / 25
<p>A woman attends the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

A woman attends the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Friday, December 23, 2011

A woman attends the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
15 / 25
<p>Catholic priests walk next to the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny </p>

Catholic priests walk next to the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Friday, December 23, 2011

Catholic priests walk next to the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
16 / 25
<p>Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright pays her respects in front of the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright pays her respects in front of the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, December 23, 2011

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright pays her respects in front of the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
17 / 25
<p>A picture of the late former President Vaclav Havel is seen in a window near Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

A picture of the late former President Vaclav Havel is seen in a window near Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Friday, December 23, 2011

A picture of the late former President Vaclav Havel is seen in a window near Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
18 / 25
<p>People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo</p>

People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Friday, December 23, 2011

People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
19 / 25
<p>Catholic priests walk in line to attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

Catholic priests walk in line to attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, December 23, 2011

Catholic priests walk in line to attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
20 / 25
<p>Dagmar, the widow of late former President Vaclav Havel arrives for the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny </p>

Dagmar, the widow of late former President Vaclav Havel arrives for the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Friday, December 23, 2011

Dagmar, the widow of late former President Vaclav Havel arrives for the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
21 / 25
<p>A woman holds a religious poster during the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

A woman holds a religious poster during the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Friday, December 23, 2011

A woman holds a religious poster during the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
22 / 25
<p>Archbishop Dominik Duka walks next to the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny </p>

Archbishop Dominik Duka walks next to the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Friday, December 23, 2011

Archbishop Dominik Duka walks next to the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
23 / 25
<p>People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Friday, December 23, 2011

People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
24 / 25
<p>People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Friday, December 23, 2011

People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Back from Iraq

Back from Iraq

Next Slideshows

Back from Iraq

Back from Iraq

The last combat troops return home to American soil.

22 Dec 2011
Mexico's mariachi musicians

Mexico's mariachi musicians

Even if more modern Mexican musical genres have surpassed mariachi in popularity on its native soil, no one mistakes the form-fitting suits and wide-brimmed...

20 Dec 2011
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

A rare look inside the secretive state.

02 Mar 2012
Typhoon Washi slams Philippines

Typhoon Washi slams Philippines

Flash floods from Typhoon Washi kills hundreds.

20 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast