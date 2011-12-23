Funeral for Vaclav Havel
A woman attends the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Heads of states and government officials from around the world sit around the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Members of a youth organisation carry wreaths as they attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Dagmar, the widow of late former President Vaclav Havel and her daughter Nina attend the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral December 23, 2011....more
A woman attends the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A man stands during a minute of silence at the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek
People light candles during the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg addresses near the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives to attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman wipesa a tear during the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A man attends the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A woman attends the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Catholic priests walk next to the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright pays her respects in front of the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A picture of the late former President Vaclav Havel is seen in a window near Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Catholic priests walk in line to attend the funeral ceremony for the late former President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Dagmar, the widow of late former President Vaclav Havel arrives for the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A woman holds a religious poster during the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Archbishop Dominik Duka walks next to the coffin of late former President Vaclav Havel during the funeral ceremony inside Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
