Funeral in Canada
Soldiers load the coffin into a hearse during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Hamiltonians show their support during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Marcus Cirillo, 5, attends the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Secretary of State John Kerry lays a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa October 28, 2014. Kerry placed the wreath in memory of Corporal Nathan Cirillo, the Canadian soldier killed by a gunman while standing on ceremonial duty at the...more
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Soldiers escort Kathy Cirillo during the funeral procession for her son Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Marcus Cirillo, 5, is carried by his aunt, Natasha Cirillo during the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kathy Cirillo is comforted during the funeral procession for her son, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Family and friends look on during the funeral procession for Cpl Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Soldiers carry the coffin into the church during the funeral for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Kathy Cirillo is comforted in front of the coffin of her son Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool
Prime Minister Stephen Harper rises as the coffin of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo is carried by pallbearers at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool
Hamiltonians look over a memorial during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
The coffin of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo is carried by pallbearers at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool
Marcus Cirillo, 5, waits as the casket is carried from the church following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Soldiers carry the casket from the church following the funeral service for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Marcus Cirillo, 5, waves a Canadian flag from a car window as the car leaves following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Next Slideshows
Brazil's severe drought
The worst drought in 80 years leaves Sao Paulo with the lowest water levels on record.
Air strikes on Kobani
The U.S.-led strikes on Islamic State militants in the Syrian border town.
Fighting Islamic State
Security forces gain fragile ground against militants in Iraq.
The streets of Calais
Thousands of migrants roam the streets and camp in the French port city while attempting to cross into Britain.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.