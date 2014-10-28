Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 29, 2014 | 12:10am IST

Funeral in Canada

Soldiers load the coffin into a hearse during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Soldiers load the coffin into a hearse during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Soldiers load the coffin into a hearse during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
1 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
2 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
3 / 26
Hamiltonians show their support during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Hamiltonians show their support during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Hamiltonians show their support during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
5 / 26
Marcus Cirillo, 5, attends the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Marcus Cirillo, 5, attends the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Marcus Cirillo, 5, attends the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
6 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
7 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
8 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
9 / 26
Secretary of State John Kerry lays a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa October 28, 2014. Kerry placed the wreath in memory of Corporal Nathan Cirillo, the Canadian soldier killed by a gunman while standing on ceremonial duty at the National War Memorial. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Secretary of State John Kerry lays a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa October 28, 2014. Kerry placed the wreath in memory of Corporal Nathan Cirillo, the Canadian soldier killed by a gunman while standing on ceremonial duty at the...more

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Secretary of State John Kerry lays a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa October 28, 2014. Kerry placed the wreath in memory of Corporal Nathan Cirillo, the Canadian soldier killed by a gunman while standing on ceremonial duty at the National War Memorial. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
10 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
11 / 26
Soldiers escort Kathy Cirillo during the funeral procession for her son Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Soldiers escort Kathy Cirillo during the funeral procession for her son Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Soldiers escort Kathy Cirillo during the funeral procession for her son Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
12 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
13 / 26
Marcus Cirillo, 5, is carried by his aunt, Natasha Cirillo during the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Marcus Cirillo, 5, is carried by his aunt, Natasha Cirillo during the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Marcus Cirillo, 5, is carried by his aunt, Natasha Cirillo during the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
14 / 26
Kathy Cirillo is comforted during the funeral procession for her son, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Kathy Cirillo is comforted during the funeral procession for her son, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Kathy Cirillo is comforted during the funeral procession for her son, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
15 / 26
Family and friends look on during the funeral procession for Cpl Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Family and friends look on during the funeral procession for Cpl Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Family and friends look on during the funeral procession for Cpl Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
16 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
17 / 26
Soldiers carry the coffin into the church during the funeral for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Soldiers carry the coffin into the church during the funeral for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Soldiers carry the coffin into the church during the funeral for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
18 / 26
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Soldiers escort the coffin during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
19 / 26
Kathy Cirillo is comforted in front of the coffin of her son Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool

Kathy Cirillo is comforted in front of the coffin of her son Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Kathy Cirillo is comforted in front of the coffin of her son Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool
Close
20 / 26
Prime Minister Stephen Harper rises as the coffin of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo is carried by pallbearers at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool

Prime Minister Stephen Harper rises as the coffin of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo is carried by pallbearers at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Prime Minister Stephen Harper rises as the coffin of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo is carried by pallbearers at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool
Close
21 / 26
Hamiltonians look over a memorial during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Hamiltonians look over a memorial during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Hamiltonians look over a memorial during the funeral procession for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
22 / 26
The coffin of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo is carried by pallbearers at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool

The coffin of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo is carried by pallbearers at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
The coffin of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo is carried by pallbearers at his regimental funeral service in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nathan Denette/Pool
Close
23 / 26
Marcus Cirillo, 5, waits as the casket is carried from the church following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Marcus Cirillo, 5, waits as the casket is carried from the church following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Marcus Cirillo, 5, waits as the casket is carried from the church following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
24 / 26
Soldiers carry the casket from the church following the funeral service for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Soldiers carry the casket from the church following the funeral service for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Soldiers carry the casket from the church following the funeral service for Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
25 / 26
Marcus Cirillo, 5, waves a Canadian flag from a car window as the car leaves following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Marcus Cirillo, 5, waves a Canadian flag from a car window as the car leaves following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Marcus Cirillo, 5, waves a Canadian flag from a car window as the car leaves following the funeral service for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Brazil's severe drought

Brazil's severe drought

Next Slideshows

Brazil's severe drought

Brazil's severe drought

The worst drought in 80 years leaves Sao Paulo with the lowest water levels on record.

28 Oct 2014
Air strikes on Kobani

Air strikes on Kobani

The U.S.-led strikes on Islamic State militants in the Syrian border town.

28 Oct 2014
Fighting Islamic State

Fighting Islamic State

Security forces gain fragile ground against militants in Iraq.

28 Oct 2014
The streets of Calais

The streets of Calais

Thousands of migrants roam the streets and camp in the French port city while attempting to cross into Britain.

28 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures