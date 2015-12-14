Funerals for San Bernardino victims
Van Thanh Nguyen (R) cries during the funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California on December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Pallbearers rest their hands on the casket of San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen during her funeral at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A family member cries during the funeral for San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Van Thanh Nguyen (C) touches the burial vault of her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, during her funeral at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Van Thanh Nguyen (C) carries a photo of her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, during her funeral at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Friends and family write messages on the burial vault and leave flowers for San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen during her funeral at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Van Thanh Nguyen (center R) cries during the funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California on December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Van Thanh Nguyen (C) walks as pallbearers carry the casket during a funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Van Thanh Nguyen (C) cries before pallbearers carry the casket during a funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Tears stream down the face of Tram Le (L), holding a cooler belonging to San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, and Krystal Le, during Nguyen's funeral at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach, California December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick...more
Pallbearers carry the casket of San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen during her funeral at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Friends view yearbook pictures of San Bernardino shooting spree victim Shannon Johnson after his funeral at Calvary Baptist Church in Jesup, Georgia, December 12, 2015. Johnson, 45, was one of the 14 victims of the December 2 shooting at a San...more
Friends view yearbook pictures of San Bernardino shooting spree victim Shannon Johnson after his funeral at Calvary Baptist Church in Jesup, Georgia, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gary McCullough
Parents of San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco, Marie and Robert Velasco release a white dove over her casket during memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. Velasco was one of the 14 killed in last week's shooting rampage...more
Sisters of San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco, release white doves during memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mourners and California Highway Patrol officers gather to pay their respects to San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco during a memorial service in Covina, California December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mourners gather to pay their respects to San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco as California Highway Patrol officers watch during a memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mourners arrive for the memorial service for San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco in Covina, California December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mourners gather to pay their respects to San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco during a memorial service in Covina, California December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mourners gather to pay their respects to San Bernardino shooting victim Yvette Velasco during a memorial service in Covina, California, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
At night in Aleppo
Damaged architecture seen at night in Aleppo.
The Le Pen Front
Marine Le Pen's far-right National Front did not win any region in French elections, in a setback to her hopes of being a serious presidential contender in...
North Korea's band cancels tour
An all-female North Korean pop group formed by leader Kim Jong Un abruptly canceled a Beijing concert due to "communication issues" and headed home, Chinese...
Shinzo Abe in India
Picture highlights from the trip of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in India.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.