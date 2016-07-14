Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 15, 2016 | 4:05am IST

Funerals for slain Dallas police

Police officers salute the hearse as they attend the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Police officers salute the hearse as they attend the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Police officers salute the hearse as they attend the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 25
A hearse carrying the casket leaves the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A hearse carrying the casket leaves the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A hearse carrying the casket leaves the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 25
A woman holds a U.S. flag as the hearse drives past following the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman holds a U.S. flag as the hearse drives past following the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A woman holds a U.S. flag as the hearse drives past following the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 25
Police officers salute the hearse as they attend the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Police officers salute the hearse as they attend the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Police officers salute the hearse as they attend the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 25
Police officers walk out of the church from the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Police officers walk out of the church from the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Police officers walk out of the church from the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 25
Police officers salute the hearse as they attend the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Police officers salute the hearse as they attend the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Police officers salute the hearse as they attend the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 25
Katrina sits with son Magnus during the burial ceremony of her husband, Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Katrina sits with son Magnus during the burial ceremony of her husband, Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas,...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Katrina sits with son Magnus during the burial ceremony of her husband, Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Cooper Neill
Close
7 / 25
Officers leave the burial ceremony of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Officers leave the burial ceremony of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Officers leave the burial ceremony of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Cooper Neill
Close
8 / 25
Magnus Ahrens carries a folded U.S. flag after the burial ceremony for his father, Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Magnus Ahrens carries a folded U.S. flag after the burial ceremony for his father, Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Magnus Ahrens carries a folded U.S. flag after the burial ceremony for his father, Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Cooper Neill
Close
9 / 25
Katrina Aherns sits with son Magnus Aherns during the funeral of her husband, slain Dallas police officer Lorne Ahrens following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Katrina Aherns sits with son Magnus Aherns during the funeral of her husband, slain Dallas police officer Lorne Ahrens following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Katrina Aherns sits with son Magnus Aherns during the funeral of her husband, slain Dallas police officer Lorne Ahrens following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 25
The hearse carrying the body of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, enters Restland Memorial Park in Dallas, Texas, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

The hearse carrying the body of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, enters Restland Memorial Park in Dallas, Texas, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
The hearse carrying the body of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, enters Restland Memorial Park in Dallas, Texas, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Close
11 / 25
Magnus Ahrens drops a flower into the grave of his father, Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, after the burial ceremony at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Magnus Ahrens drops a flower into the grave of his father, Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, after the burial ceremony at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Magnus Ahrens drops a flower into the grave of his father, Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, after the burial ceremony at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Cooper Neill
Close
12 / 25
Katrina Ahrens, wife of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, picks flowers to place at his gravesite at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Katrina Ahrens, wife of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, picks flowers to place at his gravesite at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Texas....more

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Katrina Ahrens, wife of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, picks flowers to place at his gravesite at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Cooper Neill
Close
13 / 25
A horse drawn carriage pulls the casket of slain Dallas police officer Lorne Aherns following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A horse drawn carriage pulls the casket of slain Dallas police officer Lorne Aherns following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A horse drawn carriage pulls the casket of slain Dallas police officer Lorne Aherns following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 25
Onlookers watch as first responders salute while the hearse carrying the body of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, drives by during a funeral procession in Dallas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Onlookers watch as first responders salute while the hearse carrying the body of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, drives by during a funeral procession in...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Onlookers watch as first responders salute while the hearse carrying the body of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, drives by during a funeral procession in Dallas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Close
15 / 25
Police officers pay their respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Police officers pay their respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Police officers pay their respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 25
Police officers pay their respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Police officers pay their respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Police officers pay their respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 25
Plano Police Offier Greg Carey salutes the funeral procession of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Rex Curry

Plano Police Offier Greg Carey salutes the funeral procession of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Rex Curry

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Plano Police Offier Greg Carey salutes the funeral procession of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Rex Curry
Close
18 / 25
Dallas police officer Eddie Coffey reacts while speaking at the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Dallas police officer Eddie Coffey reacts while speaking at the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Dallas police officer Eddie Coffey reacts while speaking at the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
19 / 25
Onlookers watch as the hearse carrying the body of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, drives by during a funeral procession in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Onlookers watch as the hearse carrying the body of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, drives by during a funeral procession in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Onlookers watch as the hearse carrying the body of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, drives by during a funeral procession in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Close
20 / 25
Police officers pay their respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Police officers pay their respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Police officers pay their respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 25
A funeral procession for slain Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, is pictured in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Rex Curry

A funeral procession for slain Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, is pictured in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Rex Curry

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A funeral procession for slain Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, is pictured in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Rex Curry
Close
22 / 25
A mourner cries during the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A mourner cries during the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
A mourner cries during the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
23 / 25
A police officer pays his respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A police officer pays his respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
A police officer pays his respects ahead of the funeral for Officer Lorne Ahrens in Plano. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
24 / 25
First responders salute as the hearse carrying the body of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, drives by during a funeral procession in Dallas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

First responders salute as the hearse carrying the body of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, drives by during a funeral procession in Dallas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
First responders salute as the hearse carrying the body of Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, drives by during a funeral procession in Dallas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Funeral for Philando Castile

Funeral for Philando Castile

Next Slideshows

Funeral for Philando Castile

Funeral for Philando Castile

Mourners gather to pay their final respects to Philando Castile, who was fatally shot by police on July 6 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

15 Jul 2016
Running the Tour de France

Running the Tour de France

Defending champion Chris Froome runs part of the Tour de France following an incident involving a motorbike during the 12th stage.

15 Jul 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

15 Jul 2016
War games in the Pacific

War games in the Pacific

Ships, sailors and soldiers from countries around the rim of the Pacific take part in RIMPAC, the world's largest international maritime military exercise.

14 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast