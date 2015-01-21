Edition:
Funerals in Independence Square

A woman cries as she kneels during a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A wounded member of self-defense battalion Donbass takes part in a funeral ceremony for his comrade Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defence battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People attend a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People attend a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin bearing the body of Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of the self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, during a funeral ceremony at Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian soldiers take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Bogdanna Nikonenko reacts during a funeral ceremony for her father Sergiy, a serviceman from the battalion Aydar who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Servicemen from the battalion Aydar carry a coffin bearing the body of their comrade Sergiy Nikonenko, who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine,during a funeral ceremony at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Servicemen from the battalion Aydar attend a funeral ceremony for their comrade Sergiy Nikonenko, who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Bogdanna Nikonenko holds a portrait of her father Sergiy as she takes part in a funeral ceremony for the serviceman from the battalion Aydar, who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Servicemen from the battalion Aydar carry a coffin bearing the body of their comrade Sergiy Nikonenko, who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine,during a funeral ceremony at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

