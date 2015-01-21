Funerals in Independence Square
A woman cries as she kneels during a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. ...more
A wounded member of self-defense battalion Donbass takes part in a funeral ceremony for his comrade Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. ...more
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb...more
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defence battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb...more
People attend a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb...more
People attend a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin bearing the body of Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of the self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, during a funeral ceremony at Independence Square in central...more
Ukrainian soldiers take part in a funeral ceremony for Georgian Tomaz Sukhiashvili, 35, a member of self-defense battalion Donbass, who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev January 21, 2015....more
Bogdanna Nikonenko reacts during a funeral ceremony for her father Sergiy, a serviceman from the battalion Aydar who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015....more
Servicemen from the battalion Aydar carry a coffin bearing the body of their comrade Sergiy Nikonenko, who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine,during a funeral ceremony at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January...more
Servicemen from the battalion Aydar attend a funeral ceremony for their comrade Sergiy Nikonenko, who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Bogdanna Nikonenko holds a portrait of her father Sergiy as she takes part in a funeral ceremony for the serviceman from the battalion Aydar, who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central...more
Servicemen from the battalion Aydar carry a coffin bearing the body of their comrade Sergiy Nikonenko, who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine,during a funeral ceremony at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January...more
Next Slideshows
Trouble in Yemen
Rebels attack the presidential palace in Yemen.
Auschwitz survivors, 70 years on
Portraits of now elderly survivors of the Nazi concentration camp, as the liberation of Auschwitz approaches its 70th anniversary this month.
State of the Union
President Obama delivers his annual address to Congress.
Ghosts of Auschwitz
Revisiting the Nazi concentration camp on the 70th anniversary of its liberation.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.