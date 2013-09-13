Fur for sale
Vendors trim raccoon dog fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. The 100-square-metre Chongfu township, which houses over 100,000 residents in Eastern China's Zhejiang province, is known as the biggest fur...more
Vendors trim raccoon dog fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. The 100-square-metre Chongfu township, which houses over 100,000 residents in Eastern China's Zhejiang province, is known as the biggest fur designing, researching, producing and exporting centre in China. The township is the home of 1,469 fur companies, according to its government website. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker hangs bundles of mink fur inside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker hangs bundles of mink fur inside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker (R) looks back as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker (R) looks back as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A vendor is reflected in a mirror as he sits under bundles of rabbit fur inside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A vendor is reflected in a mirror as he sits under bundles of rabbit fur inside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker (L) sprays water onto raccoon dog fur before packing them for shipment outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker (L) sprays water onto raccoon dog fur before packing them for shipment outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers put raccoon dog fur on to a wooden plank to dry at a private fur workshop in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers put raccoon dog fur on to a wooden plank to dry at a private fur workshop in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Vendors play cards next to bundles of fox fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Vendors play cards next to bundles of fox fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker is covered by pieces of fur as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker is covered by pieces of fur as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A vendor sleeps inside her store next to walls lined with mink fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A vendor sleeps inside her store next to walls lined with mink fur at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker carries wooden planks with raccoon dog fur to dry at a private fur workshop in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker carries wooden planks with raccoon dog fur to dry at a private fur workshop in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Top SWAT team
SWAT teams from all over the country compete in a two-day, seven course competition to see which team will be the best.
Delhi gang rape verdict
All four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in Delhi were sentenced to death.
Shortest Living Woman
Jyoti Amge,19, from Nagpur, has held the title of the "Shortest Living Woman" since 2011.
Dancing with horses
Cavalia's "Odysseo" reveals its Boston-area performance, featuring 63 horses and 47 human artists.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.