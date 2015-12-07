Furries of FurFest
An attendee dressed in a "fursuit" costume sits in the lap of a man at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, United States, December 4, 2015. Over 5,000 people gathered to follow the Furry Fandom based on anthropomorphic...more
An attendee dress up as a fox moves into position for a group photo at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
An attendee wearing a "fursuit" costume walks down the stairs at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Tabby Galloway (R) looks over at an attendee dressed up in a "fursuit" costume at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A spectator gets a hug from an attendee wearing a "fursuit" costume during a parade at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man kisses a participant dressed in a "fursuit" at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
An attendee checks his phone at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man is hugged by an attendee dressed up in a "fursuit" costume at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Cassie Fisher lays on the floor surrounded by attendees dressed up as "Furries" at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
An attendee dressed in a "fursuit" costume performs during a dance competition at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Spectators watch an attendee dressed in a "fursuit" costume perform in dance competition at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Attendees wearing "fursuit" costumes raise their hands to answer a question during a lecture at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Arron Jarvis is reflected in a mirror as he puts on the head for his "fursuit" costume at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
An attendee in "fursuit" costume looks at her phone at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Kristen Morgan (L) looks into the mouth of a "fursuit" costume worn by her son Ryan at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
An attendee in a "fursuit" costume looks on during a lecture at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Attendees dressed in "fursuit" costumes dance in the hallway at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. . REUTERS/Jim Young
An attendee in a "fursuit" costume (2nd L) plays the drums as he joins others playing a video game at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
An attendee dressed up in a "fursuit" costume waves down to others from a balcony at the Midwest FurFest in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Attendees at the Midwest FurFest gather for a group photo in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
