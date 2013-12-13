Fury over Bangladesh execution

A police vehicle uses colored water to put out flames of a burning vehicle after vehicles were torched and vandalized by Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party activists during clashes with police in Dhaka December 13, 2013. At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday when supporters of Islamist leader Abdul Quader Mollah, a senior figure in Jamaat-e-Islami, vented their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)