Fury over soccer deaths
Protesters chant anti-government slogans during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A wounded protester is placed on a desk to await treatment, during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih...more
Protesters throw stones at police forces who fired tear gas during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters shout as tear gas is seen during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A wounded protester is carried during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A demonstrator with his face covered to protect from tear gas looks on during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters hide while police forces throw tear gas and stones back at them during clashes near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A protester takes cover during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters run from tear gas thrown by police forces during clashes near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes betwen police and protesters, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa...more
Protesters run from tear gas during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Wounded protesters are evacuated on motorbikes during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters clash with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester shows his collection of tear gas canisters thrown by police forces during clashes betwen police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters react during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A wounded protester is evacuated during clashes with security forces in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Wounded protesters are evacuated during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters run from tear gas during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Protesters face police forces who fired tear gas at protesters during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
