Pictures | Fri Feb 3, 2012 | 11:25pm IST

Fury over soccer deaths

<p>Protesters chant anti-government slogans during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>A wounded protester is placed on a desk to await treatment, during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>Protesters throw stones at police forces who fired tear gas during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>Protesters shout as tear gas is seen during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>A wounded protester is carried during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>A demonstrator with his face covered to protect from tear gas looks on during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>Protesters hide while police forces throw tear gas and stones back at them during clashes near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>A protester takes cover during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>Protesters run from tear gas thrown by police forces during clashes near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes betwen police and protesters, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>Protesters run from tear gas during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>Wounded protesters are evacuated on motorbikes during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>Protesters clash with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>A protester shows his collection of tear gas canisters thrown by police forces during clashes betwen police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>Protesters react during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>A wounded protester is evacuated during clashes with security forces in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>Wounded protesters are evacuated during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>Protesters run from tear gas during a protest condemning the death of soccer fans at Port Said stadium, near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

<p>Protesters face police forces who fired tear gas at protesters during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Friday, February 03, 2012

