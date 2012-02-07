Future watch

Matevz Lenarcic flies over the mountains during test flight in Ajdovscina January 4, 2012. Biologist and environmentalist Lenarcic plans to set off on a two-month journey around the world in an ultra-light aircraft on January 3, 2012. Lenarcic aims to break the records for the lightest aircraft and the least amount of fuel used to fly around the world, while raising awareness of global air pollution. He will fly the Virus-SW 914 ultra-light single-engine airplane produced by Slovenian company Pipistrel. The aircraft is a modified version of one of their earlier models which won awards in NASA-sponsored competitions for its exceptional fuel efficiency in 2007 and 2008. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic