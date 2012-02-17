Edition:
Gaddafi's defeated army

Suspected loyalists of Muammar Gaddafi stand inside a jail in Tripoli November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A prisoner lies on his bed at his sleeping quarters at the Misrata Detention Centre close to Tripoli street in Misrata, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

The Ain Zara prison, which was handed over to the Justice Ministry from a Tripoli-based militia, is pictured in Tripoli, February 2, 2012. The Libyan government is trying to take control of all the prisons in Libya from militias who fought to oust Muammar Gaddafi. Rights groups say that prisoners in Libya are being tortured in the prisons. Ain Zara prison was handed over to the Justice Ministry from a Tripoli-based militia on Thursday. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

The Ain Zara prison, which was handed over to the Justice Ministry from a Tripoli-based militia, is pictured in Tripoli, February 2, 2012. The Libyan government is trying to take control of all the prisons in Libya from militias who fought to oust Muammar Gaddafi. Rights groups say that prisoners in Libya are being tortured in the prisons. Ain Zara prison was handed over to the Justice Ministry from a Tripoli-based militia on Thursday. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A prisoner walks down a corridor at the Misrata Detention Centre close to Tripoli street in Misrata, February 15, 2012. Picture taken February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Prisoners sit on a bed at their sleeping quarters at the Misrata Detention Centre close to Tripoli street in Misrata, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Prisoners look on at Guwasim prison near Gharyan, 75 km (46 miles) south of Tripoli February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Zetouny

Prisoners pray at the Misrata Detention Centre close to Tripoli street in Misrata, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A prison guard looks through an opening in a gate at the Misrata Detention Centre close to Tripoli street in Misrata, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Prisoners look on at Guwasim prison near Gharyan, 75 km (46 miles) south of Tripoli February 6, 2012. The prison houses around 400 prisoners of war and illegal immigrants, who are being held by men who fought to topple Muammar Gaddafi. Libya's government has promised that the country's prisons, full of men who fought for Gaddafi, will gradually be transferred from militia control over the next few months. REUTERS/Ismail Zetouny

Prisoners look on at Guwasim prison near Gharyan, 75 km (46 miles) south of Tripoli February 6, 2012. The prison houses around 400 prisoners of war and illegal immigrants, who are being held by men who fought to topple Muammar Gaddafi. Libya's government has promised that the country's prisons, full of men who fought for Gaddafi, will gradually be transferred from militia control over the next few months. REUTERS/Ismail Zetouny

A Gaddafi loyalist (C) is captured by anti-Gaddafi fighters during fighting in the centre of Sirte October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A Libyan government tank destroyed by Western air strikes sits beside the coastal highway near Ajdabiyah in eastern Libya, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Gaddafi loyalists are taken prisoner by anti-Gaddafi fighters from the center of Sirte October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

An anti-Gaddafi fighter takes a Gaddafi loyalist (R) prisoner after the latter was found hiding in the Ibn Sina hospital in the centre of Sirte October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Men look at a cemetery where soldiers loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi are being buried in Misrata October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A view of the street after a violent clashes between Libyan interim government forces and loyalists of Muammar Gaddafi in Sirte October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

A man inspects bodies of Gaddafi loyalists after an attack on their convoy near Sirte October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Anti-Gaddafi fighters offer water to who they believe is a captured Gaddafi mercenary 5 kms east of Sirte September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Gaddafi loyalists, taken prisoner by anti-Gaddafi fighters, are led out after they were found hiding in the Ibn Sina hospital in the centre of Sirte October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Rebel fighters stand on a destroyed military jet belonging to government forces during a patrol at Misrata's airport, May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Suspected Gaddafi's forces are seen after they were captured by fighters with Libya's interim government in Bani Walid October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A man (R) accused of being a loyalist mercenary of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is arrested at one of the several check points in Tripoli August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Smoke rises near bodies lying in a street in Tripoli August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Suspected loyalists of Muammar Gaddafi flash victory signs inside a jail in Tripoli September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Suspected loyalists of Muammar Gaddafi flash victory signs inside a jail in Tripoli September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An injured woman suspected to be a loyalist of Muammar Gaddafi (R) talks to an anti-Gaddafi fighter in a jail in Tripoli September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Civilians cover the body of a man found along a beach in Tripoli August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

An anti-Gaddafi fighter holds a book with a picture of Gaddafi on its cover near a burning house believed to belong to a Gaddafi loyalist in Tripoli September 20, 2011. Citizens in the neighborhood burnt several houses belonging to senior military officers they called loyalists to Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An anti-Gaddafi fighter holds a book with a picture of Gaddafi on its cover near a burning house believed to belong to a Gaddafi loyalist in Tripoli September 20, 2011. Citizens in the neighborhood burnt several houses belonging to senior military officers they called loyalists to Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Rebel fighters detain a man accused of being a mercenary fighting for Muammar Gaddafi near the Khamis 32 military encampment in southern Tripoli August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Rebels hold a young man at gunpoint, who they accuse of being a loyalist to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, between the towns of Brega and Ras Lanuf, March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A military aircraft of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's lies destroyed at the airport in Sirte, October 6, 2011. Rebels said that the aircraft was destroyed by NATO air strikes. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A suspected African mercenary sits in a room within a courthouse as he is held by anti-government protesters in Benghazi February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Libyan rebel fighters stand guard over detainees during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A rebel points his rifle at a man accused of being a mercenary fighting for Muammar Gaddafi, outside a fire station in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A tank belonging to Muammar Gaddafi's troops, which was destroyed by an earlier air strike, is left near the village of Al-Qawalish July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Malnutrition in India

Malnutrition in India

India struggles to reduce its high prevalence of child malnutrition despite its growing economy, which doubled between 1990 and 2005.

16 Feb 2012
Riots in Senegal

Riots in Senegal

Anti-government protests continue in the capital Dakar.

16 Feb 2012
Iced-over Europe

Iced-over Europe

Extreme cold spreads across Europe.


