Gaddafi's defeated army

The Ain Zara prison, which was handed over to the Justice Ministry from a Tripoli-based militia, is pictured in Tripoli, February 2, 2012. The Libyan government is trying to take control of all the prisons in Libya from militias who fought to oust Muammar Gaddafi. Rights groups say that prisoners in Libya are being tortured in the prisons. Ain Zara prison was handed over to the Justice Ministry from a Tripoli-based militia on Thursday. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny