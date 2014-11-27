Gadhimai festival in Nepal
A sick buffalo calf lies in an enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. The festival, renowned for its large number of animal sacrifices, is held...more
People walk along a field near the enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Family and friends sit in a vehicle trailer, where they will spend the night, near the enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh...more
People walk along a field near the enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People gather near the enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Buffaloes are gathered in an enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People climb on the walls of the enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A sacrificial goat is tied to a vehicle trailer on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Laundry left to dry on a dead tree is pictured near the enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man and his daughter sleep near the enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Sacrificial blades are displayed for sale near the enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A herder works inside an enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Herders work inside an enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man leads a buffalo inside an enclosure where buffalos awaiting sacrifice are kept on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Stuntmen perform on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A herder stands inside an enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A herder sits inside an enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Next Slideshows
SAARC summit in Nepal
Regional leaders gather for 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu.
Phillip Hughes: 1988-2014
Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes died in hospital after the batsman was struck on the head by a bouncer.
Miss Wheelchair India
Seven women from across India participated in the second wheelchair beauty pageant in Mumbai, which aims to open doors for the wheelchair-bound in modelling,...
Protests over Ferguson continue
Demonstrations continue in Ferguson and beyond.
MORE IN PICTURES
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.