Pictures | Fri Nov 28, 2014 | 4:40am IST

Gadhimai festival in Nepal

A sick buffalo calf lies in an enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. The festival, renowned for its large number of animal sacrifices, is held every five years at the Gadhimai Temple where devotees from Nepal and bordering India will sacrifice buffaloes, goats and birds while offering prayers to Gadhimai, the goddess of power. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
1 / 17
People walk along a field near the enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
2 / 17
Family and friends sit in a vehicle trailer, where they will spend the night, near the enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
3 / 17
People walk along a field near the enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
4 / 17
People gather near the enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
5 / 17
Buffaloes are gathered in an enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
6 / 17
People climb on the walls of the enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
7 / 17
A sacrificial goat is tied to a vehicle trailer on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
8 / 17
Laundry left to dry on a dead tree is pictured near the enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
9 / 17
A man and his daughter sleep near the enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
10 / 17
Sacrificial blades are displayed for sale near the enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
11 / 17
A herder works inside an enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
12 / 17
Herders work inside an enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
13 / 17
A man leads a buffalo inside an enclosure where buffalos awaiting sacrifice are kept on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
14 / 17
Stuntmen perform on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
15 / 17
A herder stands inside an enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
16 / 17
A herder sits inside an enclosure for buffalos awaiting sacrifice on the eve of the sacrificial ceremony for the "Gadhimai Mela" festival in Bariyapur November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
17 / 17
