Gajan festival

Hindu devotees carry human skulls during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Kurmun village, in West Bengal, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu holy men (not pictured) touch a boy with their feet as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu holy men (not pictured) touch children with their feet as part of a ritual to bless them during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu holy man throws fire towards the gate of a temple as part of a ritual ending a religious procession held to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Children are made to lie on a road to get blessing from Hindu holy men who are passing by as part of a ritual to bless them during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A child cries as a Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches him with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu holy man (not pictured) steps over an infant after touching him with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches an infant with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu devotee carries human remains during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Kurmun village, in West Bengal, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

TPX THIS PIC PLEASE Hindu devotees carry human skulls during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Kurmun village, in West Bengal, April 12, 2016.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A devotee dressed as Hindu god Shiva waits to perform during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirts of Agartala, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A woman seeks blessings from a devotee dressed as Hindu god Shiva during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirt of Agartala, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Hindu devotees carry human skulls during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Kurmun village, in West Bengal, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu devotee carries human remains during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Kurmun village, in West Bengal, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu devotees carry human remains during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Kurmun village, in West Bengal, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu girl has her face painted before taking part in a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirts of Agartala, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A Hindu girl has her face painted before taking part in a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirts of Agartala, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

People watch as Hindu devotees carry human remains during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Kurmun village, in West Bengal, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

