Gajan Festival
A devotee dressed as Lord Brahma waits to participate in a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. Devotees offer prayers during the month-long festival in hopes of winning the god's favour and ensuring fulfilment...more
A devotee dressed as Lord Brahma waits to participate in a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. Devotees offer prayers during the month-long festival in hopes of winning the god's favour and ensuring fulfilment of their wishes. The festival ends on the last day of the Bengali calendar year, on April 15 this year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu holy man dances before throwing a fire towards the gate of a temple as part of a ritual ending a religious procession held to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees stand inside the premises of a temple as they get ready to participate in a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A mother holds her baby girl as a Hindu holy woman touches the girl with her foot as part of a ritual to bless the girl during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu holy man throws fire towards the gate of a temple as part of a ritual ending a religious procession held to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An infant looks at Hindu holy men and women as they prepare to touch him with their feet as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches a girl with his foot as part of a ritual to bless her during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu holy man throws fire towards the gate of a temple as part of a ritual ending a religious procession held to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
