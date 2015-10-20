Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 21, 2015 | 1:46am IST

Game of drones

Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live conference at the Montage hotline Laguna Beach, California, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live conference at the Montage hotline Laguna Beach, California,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live conference at the Montage hotline Laguna Beach, California, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 19
An airplane flies over a drone during the Polar Bear Plunge on Coney Island in Brooklyn, January 1, 2015. The Coney Island Polar Bear Club is one of the oldest winter bathing organizations in the United States and holds a New Year's Day plunge every year. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An airplane flies over a drone during the Polar Bear Plunge on Coney Island in Brooklyn, January 1, 2015. The Coney Island Polar Bear Club is one of the oldest winter bathing organizations in the United States and holds a New Year's Day plunge every...more

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
An airplane flies over a drone during the Polar Bear Plunge on Coney Island in Brooklyn, January 1, 2015. The Coney Island Polar Bear Club is one of the oldest winter bathing organizations in the United States and holds a New Year's Day plunge every year. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 19
A videographer uses a drone as he takes a video of a model presenting a lingerie creation at the rehearsal for Eve's Temptation collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A videographer uses a drone as he takes a video of a model presenting a lingerie creation at the rehearsal for Eve's Temptation collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
A videographer uses a drone as he takes a video of a model presenting a lingerie creation at the rehearsal for Eve's Temptation collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 19
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site the explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site the explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site the explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 19
A drone flies next to a pre jumper during the men's large hill individual ski jumping event at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, Sweden, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A drone flies next to a pre jumper during the men's large hill individual ski jumping event at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, Sweden, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A drone flies next to a pre jumper during the men's large hill individual ski jumping event at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, Sweden, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 19
A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor blades, is demonstrated by staff at a "Yo! Sushi" restaurant in London, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor blades, is demonstrated by staff at a "Yo! Sushi" restaurant in London, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2013
A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor blades, is demonstrated by staff at a "Yo! Sushi" restaurant in London, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 19
Trucks carry drones under a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/James Pearson

Trucks carry drones under a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/James...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Trucks carry drones under a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other officials during the parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/James Pearson
Close
7 / 19
United Arab Emirates' Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (L) and his son Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed al-Maktoum watch an unmanned aerial drone during the Virtual Future Exhibition, in Dubai, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

United Arab Emirates' Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (L) and his son Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed al-Maktoum watch an unmanned aerial drone during the Virtual Future Exhibition, in Dubai,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2014
United Arab Emirates' Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (L) and his son Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed al-Maktoum watch an unmanned aerial drone during the Virtual Future Exhibition, in Dubai, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
8 / 19
Drones film Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, as he addresses to his supporters during the Freedom March in Lahore, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Drones film Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, as he addresses to his supporters during the Freedom March in Lahore, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014
Drones film Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, as he addresses to his supporters during the Freedom March in Lahore, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
9 / 19
A flock of pigeons flies with a prototype "parcelcopter" of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL in Bonn, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A flock of pigeons flies with a prototype "parcelcopter" of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL in Bonn, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2013
A flock of pigeons flies with a prototype "parcelcopter" of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL in Bonn, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
10 / 19
A camera drone flown by Brian Wilson flies near the scene where two buildings were destroyed in an explosion, in Harlem, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A camera drone flown by Brian Wilson flies near the scene where two buildings were destroyed in an explosion, in Harlem, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2014
A camera drone flown by Brian Wilson flies near the scene where two buildings were destroyed in an explosion, in Harlem, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 19
A bartender watches as an Infinium-Serve Flying Robot takes off with an order at a restaurant during a pilot demonstration for the media in Singapore, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A bartender watches as an Infinium-Serve Flying Robot takes off with an order at a restaurant during a pilot demonstration for the media in Singapore, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A bartender watches as an Infinium-Serve Flying Robot takes off with an order at a restaurant during a pilot demonstration for the media in Singapore, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
12 / 19
An official of the Center for Research and Technology Volcanoes Development releases a drone quadcopter to monitor activity from the Mount Sinabung volcano at Sibintun village in Karo district, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An official of the Center for Research and Technology Volcanoes Development releases a drone quadcopter to monitor activity from the Mount Sinabung volcano at Sibintun village in Karo district, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, February 4, 2014....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2014
An official of the Center for Research and Technology Volcanoes Development releases a drone quadcopter to monitor activity from the Mount Sinabung volcano at Sibintun village in Karo district, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
13 / 19
A drone flies in the gardens of the Elysee Palace in Paris, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

A drone flies in the gardens of the Elysee Palace in Paris, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A drone flies in the gardens of the Elysee Palace in Paris, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
Close
14 / 19
A drone picks up a pair of shoes during a presentation by the Crocs footwear company in Tokyo, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A drone picks up a pair of shoes during a presentation by the Crocs footwear company in Tokyo, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A drone picks up a pair of shoes during a presentation by the Crocs footwear company in Tokyo, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
15 / 19
A Swiss Post and Swiss WorldCargo 'Matternet' drone is flown during a presentation at Bellechasse airfield in Bas-Vully near Fribourg, Switzerland, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

A Swiss Post and Swiss WorldCargo 'Matternet' drone is flown during a presentation at Bellechasse airfield in Bas-Vully near Fribourg, Switzerland, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A Swiss Post and Swiss WorldCargo 'Matternet' drone is flown during a presentation at Bellechasse airfield in Bas-Vully near Fribourg, Switzerland, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Close
16 / 19
A drone flies before the start of the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Juventus at the Olympic stadium in Rome, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

A drone flies before the start of the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Juventus at the Olympic stadium in Rome, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A drone flies before the start of the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Juventus at the Olympic stadium in Rome, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Close
17 / 19
A display demonstrates the Black Hornet drone at the Defence and Security Equipment International trade show in London, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A display demonstrates the Black Hornet drone at the Defence and Security Equipment International trade show in London, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A display demonstrates the Black Hornet drone at the Defence and Security Equipment International trade show in London, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
18 / 19
A drone is seen next to a television antenna above the family home of slain U.S. journalist Steven Sotloff in Pinecrest, Florida, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

A drone is seen next to a television antenna above the family home of slain U.S. journalist Steven Sotloff in Pinecrest, Florida, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Wednesday, September 03, 2014
A drone is seen next to a television antenna above the family home of slain U.S. journalist Steven Sotloff in Pinecrest, Florida, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Storming the Great Wall

Storming the Great Wall

Next Slideshows

Storming the Great Wall

Storming the Great Wall

Stormtroopers from the Star Wars franchise take over the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for the upcoming movie "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".

21 Oct 2015
River of migrants

River of migrants

Slovenia says it will ask the EU to send additional police to its border with Croatia to help deal with thousands of migrants streaming into the tiny country.

21 Oct 2015
Shores of Europe

Shores of Europe

In a rush to beat the onset of freezing winter, the rate of migrant arrivals to Greece is rising with over 8,000 coming in a single day.

21 Oct 2015
Virender Sehwag - Over the years

Virender Sehwag - Over the years

Virender Sehwag, one of India's greatest opening batsmen.

20 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast