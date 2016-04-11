Game of Thrones premiere
Cast member Peter Dinklage attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Lena Headey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Maisie Williams. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member John Bradley. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Nathalie Emmanuel. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Owen Teale. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Michael McElhatton. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Jonathan Pryce attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Aidan Gillen. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Liam Cunningham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Faye Marsay. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Lisa Bonet. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Finn Jones. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Jacob Anderson. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Deobia Oparei. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Kristian Nairn attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Faye Dunaway. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Daniel Portman. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Alfie Allen. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Lena Headey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Isaac Hempstead Wright. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Tom Wlaschiha. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Joe Naufahu. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Dean-Charles Chapman. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Eugene Simon. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Peter Dinklage. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Next Slideshows
MTV Movie Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie Awards.
MTV Movie Awards red carpet
Style from the MTV Movie Awards red carpet.
Gudi Padwa festival
The festival marks the beginning of the new year for Maharashtrians.
Hogwarts in Hollywood
The stars come out for the opening of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.