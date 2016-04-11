Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 11, 2016 | 7:27pm IST

Game of Thrones premiere

Cast member Peter Dinklage attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Peter Dinklage attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Peter Dinklage attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
1 / 30
Cast member Lena Headey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Lena Headey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Lena Headey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
2 / 30
Cast member Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
3 / 30
Cast member Maisie Williams. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Maisie Williams. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Maisie Williams. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
4 / 30
Cast member Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
5 / 30
Cast member John Bradley. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member John Bradley. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member John Bradley. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
6 / 30
Cast member Nathalie Emmanuel. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Nathalie Emmanuel. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Nathalie Emmanuel. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
7 / 30
Cast member Owen Teale. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Owen Teale. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Owen Teale. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
8 / 30
Cast member Michael McElhatton. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Michael McElhatton. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Michael McElhatton. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
9 / 30
Cast member Jonathan Pryce attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Jonathan Pryce attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Jonathan Pryce attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
10 / 30
Cast member Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
11 / 30
Cast member Aidan Gillen. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Aidan Gillen. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Aidan Gillen. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
12 / 30
Cast member Liam Cunningham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Liam Cunningham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Liam Cunningham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
13 / 30
Cast member Faye Marsay. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Faye Marsay. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Faye Marsay. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
14 / 30
Lisa Bonet. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Lisa Bonet. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Lisa Bonet. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
15 / 30
Cast member Finn Jones. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Finn Jones. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Finn Jones. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
16 / 30
Cast member Jacob Anderson. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Jacob Anderson. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Jacob Anderson. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
17 / 30
Cast member Deobia Oparei. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Deobia Oparei. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Deobia Oparei. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
18 / 30
Cast member Kristian Nairn attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Kristian Nairn attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Kristian Nairn attends the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
19 / 30
Faye Dunaway. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Faye Dunaway. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Faye Dunaway. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
20 / 30
Cast member Daniel Portman. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Daniel Portman. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Daniel Portman. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
21 / 30
Cast member Alfie Allen. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Alfie Allen. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Alfie Allen. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
22 / 30
Cast member Lena Headey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Lena Headey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Lena Headey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
23 / 30
Cast member Isaac Hempstead Wright. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Isaac Hempstead Wright. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Isaac Hempstead Wright. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
24 / 30
Cast member Tom Wlaschiha. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Tom Wlaschiha. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Tom Wlaschiha. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
25 / 30
Cast member Joe Naufahu. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Joe Naufahu. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Joe Naufahu. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
26 / 30
Cast member Dean-Charles Chapman. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Dean-Charles Chapman. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Dean-Charles Chapman. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
27 / 30
Cast member Eugene Simon. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Eugene Simon. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Eugene Simon. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
28 / 30
Cast member Peter Dinklage. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Peter Dinklage. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Peter Dinklage. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
29 / 30
Cast member Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Cast member Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Cast member Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
MTV Movie Awards

MTV Movie Awards

Next Slideshows

MTV Movie Awards

MTV Movie Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie Awards.

11 Apr 2016
MTV Movie Awards red carpet

MTV Movie Awards red carpet

Style from the MTV Movie Awards red carpet.

10 Apr 2016
Gudi Padwa festival

Gudi Padwa festival

The festival marks the beginning of the new year for Maharashtrians.

08 Apr 2016
Hogwarts in Hollywood

Hogwarts in Hollywood

The stars come out for the opening of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood.

06 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast