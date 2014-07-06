Game on at Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the winner's trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles finals tennis match on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the winner's trophy to dedicate it to his former coach Jelena Gencic, who passed away in 2013, after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles finals tennis match on Centre Court at the Wimbledon...more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the winner's trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles finals tennis match on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks with Roger Federer of Switzerland after defeating him in their men's singles finals tennis match on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Pool
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts while holding the winner's trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles finals tennis match on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne...more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles finals tennis match on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic holds the winners trophy, the Venus Rosewater Dish, after defeating Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in their women's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 5, 2014. ...more
Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic kisses the winner's trophy, the Venus Rosewater Dish, while posing for photographers after defeating Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in their women's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in...more
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic hits a return during her women's singles final tennis match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic reacts after defeating Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in their women's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pool
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada holds the runner up trophy after being defeated by Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic at their women's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic embraces her father Jiri after defeating Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in their women's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a break during her women's singles final tennis match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Vasek Pospisil of Canada and Jack Sock of the U.S. (L) hold their winners' trophies after defeating Bob Bryan of the U.S. and Mike Bryan of the U.S. in their men's doubles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 5,...more
Vasek Pospisil of Canada and Jack Sock of the U.S. (R) celebrate defeating Bob Bryan of the U.S. and Mike Bryan of the U.S. in their men's doubles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby...more
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada hits a return during her women's singles semi-final tennis match against Simona Halep of Romania at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2014. Bouchard won and moves on to the final. REUTERS/Pool
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's singles quarter-final tennis match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Milos Raonic of Canada hits a return during his men's singles quarter-final tennis match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts to defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Serena Williams of the U.S. (C) appears unwell before her women's doubles tennis match with Venus Williams of the U.S. (L) against Kristina Barrois of Germany and Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July...more
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria (L) speaks to Andy Murray of Britain after defeating him in their men's singles quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rafael Nadal of Spain attends a news conference after being defeated by Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Heavey/AELTC/Pool
Andy Murray of Britain sits after being defeated by Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in their men's singles quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles tennis match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after being defeated by Angelique Kerber of Germany in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Andy Murray of Britain hits a return to Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A spectator photographs a match on a mobile telephone at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles tennis match against Alize Cornet of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A line judge is seen during the men's singles tennis match between Marin Cilic of Croatia and Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic on Court 1 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria celebrates after defeating Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine in their men's singles tennis match on Court 1 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Lleyton Hewitt from Australia and Jerzy Janowicz from Poland play during their men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans watch the men's singles tennis match between Andy Murray of Britain and Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena Williams of the U.S. prepares to serve to Chanelle Scheepers of South Africa in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga celebrates after winning his men's singles tennis match against Sam Querrey of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Spectators shelter as rain stops play at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Luke Saville of Australia reaches to hit a return to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans of Roger Federer of Switzerland hold up placards during his match against Paolo Lorenzi of Italy June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Urszula Radwanska of Poland hits a return to Angelique Kerber of Germany June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Fans wear Union Flag make-up June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A ball-girl holds tennis balls June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A boy looks through a gap in canvas screening on Court 12 June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans ask Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria for his autograph after he defeated Ryan Harrison of the U.S. June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Jurgen Melzer of Austria slips during his men's singles tennis match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
