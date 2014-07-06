Game on at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the winner's trophy to dedicate it to his former coach Jelena Gencic, who passed away in 2013, after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles finals tennis match on Centre Court at the Wimbledon...more

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the winner's trophy to dedicate it to his former coach Jelena Gencic, who passed away in 2013, after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles finals tennis match on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close