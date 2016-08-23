Game over in Rio
A person walks in the rain through the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
People walk past the Tennis Centre in Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A worker pulls a storage bin in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A woman takes a photo in front of the extinguished cauldron during the 2016 Rio Olympics closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A person walks in the rain through the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Workers pull storage bins in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A couple take a photo in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Workers have lunch outside the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Workers take photos in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Next Slideshows
Olympic best
Our top photos from the Rio Olympics.
India at Rio Olympics
Indian sportspersons in action at the Rio Olympics.
Brazil wins soccer gold
Brazil beat Germany in a penalty shootout, securing the country's first gold medal in soccer and restoring pride to the Olympic host nation, which endured a 7-1...
Heartbreak for American relay team
Team USA was disqualified from what they thought was a men's 4x100m relay bronze medal after stepping into another lane in the final leg.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.