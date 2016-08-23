Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 23, 2016 | 6:35am IST

Game over in Rio

A person walks in the rain through the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A person walks in the rain through the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
A person walks in the rain through the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
1 / 9
People walk past the Tennis Centre in Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

People walk past the Tennis Centre in Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
People walk past the Tennis Centre in Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
2 / 9
A worker pulls a storage bin in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A worker pulls a storage bin in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
A worker pulls a storage bin in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
3 / 9
A woman takes a photo in front of the extinguished cauldron during the 2016 Rio Olympics closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A woman takes a photo in front of the extinguished cauldron during the 2016 Rio Olympics closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A woman takes a photo in front of the extinguished cauldron during the 2016 Rio Olympics closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
4 / 9
A person walks in the rain through the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A person walks in the rain through the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
A person walks in the rain through the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
5 / 9
Workers pull storage bins in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Workers pull storage bins in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Workers pull storage bins in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
6 / 9
A couple take a photo in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A couple take a photo in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
A couple take a photo in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
7 / 9
Workers have lunch outside the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Workers have lunch outside the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Workers have lunch outside the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
8 / 9
Workers take photos in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Workers take photos in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Workers take photos in the Olympic Park a day after the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Olympic best

Olympic best

Next Slideshows

Olympic best

Olympic best

Our top photos from the Rio Olympics.

22 Aug 2016
India at Rio Olympics

India at Rio Olympics

Indian sportspersons in action at the Rio Olympics.

22 Aug 2016
Brazil wins soccer gold

Brazil wins soccer gold

Brazil beat Germany in a penalty shootout, securing the country's first gold medal in soccer and restoring pride to the Olympic host nation, which endured a 7-1...

21 Aug 2016
Heartbreak for American relay team

Heartbreak for American relay team

Team USA was disqualified from what they thought was a men's 4x100m relay bronze medal after stepping into another lane in the final leg.

20 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast