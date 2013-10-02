Edition:
India
Gandhi Jayanti

<p>A schoolgirl poses for a picture next to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi during celebrations to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Gandhi, at Ahmedabad in Gujarat October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

<p>School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi sit inside a bus after they participated celebrations marking the 144th birth anniversary of Gandhi, in Chennai October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi participate in celebrations marking the 144th birth anniversary of Gandhi, in Chennai October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani (R) sits with his daughter Pratibha after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, on the 144th birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi pays homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, on the 144th birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) pays homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, on the 144th birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh walks after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, on the 144th birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

