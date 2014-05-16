Edition:
Gandhis accept defeat

<p>Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and her son and vice-president of Congress Rahul Gandhi arrive to address a news conference in New Delhi May 16, 2014. The Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, the towering force of Indian politics for the best part of a century, faced a fight for its very survival after an election drubbing at the hands of BJP leader Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and her son and vice-president of Congress Rahul Gandhi arrive to address a news conference in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi speaks during a news conference in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media as his mother and chief of Congress Sonia Gandhi (L) stands next to him during a news conference in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and her son and vice-president of Congress Rahul Gandhi leave after addressing a news conference in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi arrives to address a news conference in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Congress party workers perform a 'Yagya', a Hindu ritual, for their party outside Congress headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Men sit under a banner carrying a portrait of chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi outside the Congress office in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Men sit on motorcycles next to a car carrying portraits of chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi (R), her son Rahul Gandhi (C) and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra outside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A man walks past the headquarters of Congress party in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

