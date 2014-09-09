Ganesh Chaturthi Festival

A cloth covered idol of elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is pictured at a roadside workshop in New Delhi August 25, 2014. Idols of Ganesh are made two to three months before Ganesh Chaturthi, a popular religious festival in India. During...more

A cloth covered idol of elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is pictured at a roadside workshop in New Delhi August 25, 2014. Idols of Ganesh are made two to three months before Ganesh Chaturthi, a popular religious festival in India. During the festival the idols will be taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing, and will be immersed in a river or the sea in accordance with Hindu faith. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

