Ganesh Chaturthi Festival
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014....more
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014....more
A man throws flower petals as devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival...more
Devotees celebrate as they take out an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, from a place worship during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh...more
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014....more
A devotee dries her sari after taking a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna after taking part in an immersion of an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A devotee (C) cries as others prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A devotee signals to a crane operator (unseen) to lower an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion into the Sabarmati river on the last day of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad September...more
A devotee shouts religious slogans as he and other devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river on the last day of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad September 8,...more
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees splash water on an idol of Lord Ganesh as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees dance during a procession carrying an idol of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014....more
Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees gather around an idol of Lord Ganesh before being carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees gather around the idols of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before they are carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A boy carries an idol of Ganesh after it was immersed in a pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Ajmer in Rajasthan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Fishermen carry idols of Lord Ganesh into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A devotee carries the head of an idol of Ganesh during idol immersion ceremony of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Fishermen lower an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion into the Bay of Bengal during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Devotees transport idols of Ganesh for immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, as it rains in Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A devotee carries an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a makeshift raft into the Sabarmati river for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Municipal workers prepare to lift an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, from a pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Municipal workers prepare to lift an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh from a pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees carry a statue of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the river Yamuna on the sixth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Devotees carry statues of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees unload an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee daubed in coloured powder prays as she takes part in the immersion of the idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rainbow is seen as devotees carry a statue of Ganesh to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee carries a statue of Ganesh to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees carry a statue of the Ganesh to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee immerses an idol of Ganesh in the waters of river Ganga during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee immerses an idol of Ganesh in a pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A devotee carrying an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, slides down into a pond for immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A devotee immerses an idol of Ganesh in an artificial pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees shout religious slogans as they pull a trolley with the statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish...more
Devotees shout religious slogans as they carry a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on top of a school van to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 29, 2014....more
A statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried in a taxi to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is covered in a plastic sheet before it is moved to a place of worship during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Kolkata August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, that they load onto a truck in Ahmedabad August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl reacts to the camera while sitting amid idols of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a roadside workshop in New Delhi August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A cloth covered idol of elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is pictured at a roadside workshop in New Delhi August 25, 2014. Idols of Ganesh are made two to three months before Ganesh Chaturthi, a popular religious festival in India. During...more
An artisan works on an idol of Lord Ganesh at a workshop in Kolkata August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan takes a break while sitting next to idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Kolkata August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan removes dust from the idols of Lord Ganesh, kept on display for sale along a roadside as her son takes a nap in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Onlookers wave to the devotees (not pictured) carrying an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh to a place of worship in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An artisan works on an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at his roadside workshop in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A devotee stands next to an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, while it is carried to a place of worship in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An artisan works on an idol of Lord Ganesh at a workshop in Mumbai August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An artisan works on an idol of Ganesh at a workshop in Chennai August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
