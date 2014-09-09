Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 9, 2014 | 9:55am IST

Ganesh Chaturthi Festival

Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014....more

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 57
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014....more

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 57
A man throws flower petals as devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man throws flower petals as devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival...more

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A man throws flower petals as devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 57
Devotees celebrate as they take out an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, from a place worship during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees celebrate as they take out an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, from a place worship during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh...more

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees celebrate as they take out an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, from a place worship during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 57
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014....more

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
5 / 57
A devotee dries her sari after taking a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna after taking part in an immersion of an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A devotee dries her sari after taking a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna after taking part in an immersion of an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A devotee dries her sari after taking a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna after taking part in an immersion of an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
6 / 57
A devotee (C) cries as others prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A devotee (C) cries as others prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A devotee (C) cries as others prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
7 / 57
A devotee signals to a crane operator (unseen) to lower an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion into the Sabarmati river on the last day of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A devotee signals to a crane operator (unseen) to lower an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion into the Sabarmati river on the last day of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad September...more

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A devotee signals to a crane operator (unseen) to lower an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion into the Sabarmati river on the last day of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 57
A devotee shouts religious slogans as he and other devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river on the last day of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A devotee shouts religious slogans as he and other devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river on the last day of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad September 8,...more

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A devotee shouts religious slogans as he and other devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river on the last day of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
9 / 57
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 57
Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 57
Devotees splash water on an idol of Lord Ganesh as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees splash water on an idol of Lord Ganesh as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees splash water on an idol of Lord Ganesh as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 57
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 57
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 57
Devotees dance during a procession carrying an idol of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees dance during a procession carrying an idol of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014....more

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees dance during a procession carrying an idol of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 57
Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
16 / 57
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 57
Devotees gather around an idol of Lord Ganesh before being carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Devotees gather around an idol of Lord Ganesh before being carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees gather around an idol of Lord Ganesh before being carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
18 / 57
Devotees gather around the idols of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before they are carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Devotees gather around the idols of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before they are carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees gather around the idols of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before they are carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
19 / 57
A boy carries an idol of Ganesh after it was immersed in a pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Ajmer in Rajasthan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A boy carries an idol of Ganesh after it was immersed in a pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Ajmer in Rajasthan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A boy carries an idol of Ganesh after it was immersed in a pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Ajmer in Rajasthan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
20 / 57
Fishermen carry idols of Lord Ganesh into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Fishermen carry idols of Lord Ganesh into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Fishermen carry idols of Lord Ganesh into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Close
21 / 57
A devotee carries the head of an idol of Ganesh during idol immersion ceremony of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

A devotee carries the head of an idol of Ganesh during idol immersion ceremony of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A devotee carries the head of an idol of Ganesh during idol immersion ceremony of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Close
22 / 57
Fishermen lower an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion into the Bay of Bengal during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Fishermen lower an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion into the Bay of Bengal during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Fishermen lower an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion into the Bay of Bengal during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Close
23 / 57
Devotees transport idols of Ganesh for immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, as it rains in Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Devotees transport idols of Ganesh for immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, as it rains in Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees transport idols of Ganesh for immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, as it rains in Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Close
24 / 57
A devotee carries an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a makeshift raft into the Sabarmati river for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A devotee carries an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a makeshift raft into the Sabarmati river for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A devotee carries an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a makeshift raft into the Sabarmati river for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
25 / 57
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
26 / 57
Municipal workers prepare to lift an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, from a pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Municipal workers prepare to lift an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, from a pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Municipal workers prepare to lift an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, from a pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
27 / 57
Municipal workers prepare to lift an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh from a pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Municipal workers prepare to lift an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh from a pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Municipal workers prepare to lift an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh from a pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
28 / 57
Devotees carry a statue of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the river Yamuna on the sixth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Devotees carry a statue of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the river Yamuna on the sixth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees carry a statue of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the river Yamuna on the sixth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
29 / 57
Devotees carry statues of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees carry statues of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees carry statues of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
30 / 57
Devotees unload an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees unload an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees unload an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
31 / 57
A devotee daubed in coloured powder prays as she takes part in the immersion of the idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A devotee daubed in coloured powder prays as she takes part in the immersion of the idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A devotee daubed in coloured powder prays as she takes part in the immersion of the idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
32 / 57
A rainbow is seen as devotees carry a statue of Ganesh to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A rainbow is seen as devotees carry a statue of Ganesh to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A rainbow is seen as devotees carry a statue of Ganesh to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
33 / 57
A devotee carries a statue of Ganesh to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A devotee carries a statue of Ganesh to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A devotee carries a statue of Ganesh to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
34 / 57
Devotees carry a statue of the Ganesh to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees carry a statue of the Ganesh to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees carry a statue of the Ganesh to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
35 / 57
A devotee immerses an idol of Ganesh in the waters of river Ganga during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A devotee immerses an idol of Ganesh in the waters of river Ganga during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A devotee immerses an idol of Ganesh in the waters of river Ganga during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
36 / 57
A devotee immerses an idol of Ganesh in a pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A devotee immerses an idol of Ganesh in a pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A devotee immerses an idol of Ganesh in a pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
37 / 57
A devotee carrying an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, slides down into a pond for immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A devotee carrying an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, slides down into a pond for immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A devotee carrying an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, slides down into a pond for immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
38 / 57
A devotee immerses an idol of Ganesh in an artificial pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A devotee immerses an idol of Ganesh in an artificial pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A devotee immerses an idol of Ganesh in an artificial pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
39 / 57
Devotees shout religious slogans as they pull a trolley with the statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees shout religious slogans as they pull a trolley with the statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish...more

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees shout religious slogans as they pull a trolley with the statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
40 / 57
Devotees shout religious slogans as they carry a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on top of a school van to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees shout religious slogans as they carry a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on top of a school van to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 29, 2014....more

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees shout religious slogans as they carry a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on top of a school van to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
41 / 57
A statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried in a taxi to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried in a taxi to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried in a taxi to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
42 / 57
An idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is covered in a plastic sheet before it is moved to a place of worship during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

An idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is covered in a plastic sheet before it is moved to a place of worship during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
An idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is covered in a plastic sheet before it is moved to a place of worship during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
43 / 57
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Kolkata August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Kolkata August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Kolkata August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
44 / 57
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, that they load onto a truck in Ahmedabad August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, that they load onto a truck in Ahmedabad August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, that they load onto a truck in Ahmedabad August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
45 / 57
A girl reacts to the camera while sitting amid idols of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a roadside workshop in New Delhi August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A girl reacts to the camera while sitting amid idols of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a roadside workshop in New Delhi August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A girl reacts to the camera while sitting amid idols of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a roadside workshop in New Delhi August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
46 / 57
A cloth covered idol of elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is pictured at a roadside workshop in New Delhi August 25, 2014. Idols of Ganesh are made two to three months before Ganesh Chaturthi, a popular religious festival in India. During the festival the idols will be taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing, and will be immersed in a river or the sea in accordance with Hindu faith. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A cloth covered idol of elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is pictured at a roadside workshop in New Delhi August 25, 2014. Idols of Ganesh are made two to three months before Ganesh Chaturthi, a popular religious festival in India. During...more

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A cloth covered idol of elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is pictured at a roadside workshop in New Delhi August 25, 2014. Idols of Ganesh are made two to three months before Ganesh Chaturthi, a popular religious festival in India. During the festival the idols will be taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing, and will be immersed in a river or the sea in accordance with Hindu faith. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
47 / 57
An artisan works on an idol of Lord Ganesh at a workshop in Kolkata August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan works on an idol of Lord Ganesh at a workshop in Kolkata August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
An artisan works on an idol of Lord Ganesh at a workshop in Kolkata August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
48 / 57
An artisan takes a break while sitting next to idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Kolkata August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan takes a break while sitting next to idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Kolkata August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
An artisan takes a break while sitting next to idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Kolkata August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
49 / 57
An artisan removes dust from the idols of Lord Ganesh, kept on display for sale along a roadside as her son takes a nap in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An artisan removes dust from the idols of Lord Ganesh, kept on display for sale along a roadside as her son takes a nap in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
An artisan removes dust from the idols of Lord Ganesh, kept on display for sale along a roadside as her son takes a nap in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
50 / 57
Onlookers wave to the devotees (not pictured) carrying an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Onlookers wave to the devotees (not pictured) carrying an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Onlookers wave to the devotees (not pictured) carrying an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to a place of worship in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
51 / 57
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh to a place of worship in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh to a place of worship in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Devotees carry an idol of Ganesh to a place of worship in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
52 / 57
An artisan works on an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at his roadside workshop in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An artisan works on an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at his roadside workshop in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
An artisan works on an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at his roadside workshop in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
53 / 57
A devotee stands next to an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, while it is carried to a place of worship in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A devotee stands next to an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, while it is carried to a place of worship in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A devotee stands next to an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, while it is carried to a place of worship in Ahmedabad August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
54 / 57
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
55 / 57
An artisan works on an idol of Lord Ganesh at a workshop in Mumbai August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An artisan works on an idol of Lord Ganesh at a workshop in Mumbai August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
An artisan works on an idol of Lord Ganesh at a workshop in Mumbai August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
56 / 57
An artisan works on an idol of Ganesh at a workshop in Chennai August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

An artisan works on an idol of Ganesh at a workshop in Chennai August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Tuesday, September 09, 2014
An artisan works on an idol of Ganesh at a workshop in Chennai August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Close
57 / 57
View Again
View Next
Festival for Ganesh

Festival for Ganesh

Next Slideshows

Festival for Ganesh

Festival for Ganesh

Devotees immerse idols of the Hindu god of prosperity into the water as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

08 Sep 2014
An independent Scotland?

An independent Scotland?

A recent poll put the campaign for an independent Scotland in the lead for the first time.

08 Sep 2014
India this week

India this week

Here is what made news in India this week.

07 Sep 2014
Soviet departure: 20 years later

Soviet departure: 20 years later

Twenty years ago the last Soviet soldier left Germany.

05 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast