Ganesh Chaturthi
A devotee pushes a boat carrying idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession...more
A devotee pushes a boat carrying idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A devotee carries a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Devotees arrive in a taxi carrying an idol of Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Devotees walk past a previously immersed idol of Ganesh on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A devotee washes herself along the shore of the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees pray around a statue of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before its immersion into the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee carries a statue of Ganesh on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees carry a statue of Ganesh into the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An artisan paints an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A devotee looks at the idol of Ganesh at a workshop in Mumbai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An idol of Ganesh is seen transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees play musical instruments and dance as an idol of Ganesh is transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee takes his picture as an idol of Ganesh is transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee takes pictures of an idol of Ganesh at a workshop in Mumbai August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
An artisan works on an idol of Ganesh in Chennai August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
