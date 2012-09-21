Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 21, 2012 | 5:50pm IST

Ganesh Chaturthi

<p>A devotee pushes a boat carrying idols of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A devotee carries a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Devotees arrive in a taxi carrying an idol of Ganesh for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Devotees walk past a previously immersed idol of Ganesh on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A devotee washes herself along the shore of the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees pray around a statue of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before its immersion into the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A devotee carries a statue of Ganesh on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees carry a statue of Ganesh into the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>An artisan paints an idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A devotee looks at the idol of Ganesh at a workshop in Mumbai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>An idol of Ganesh is seen transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Devotees play musical instruments and dance as an idol of Ganesh is transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A devotee takes his picture as an idol of Ganesh is transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A devotee takes pictures of an idol of Ganesh at a workshop in Mumbai August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>An artisan works on an idol of Ganesh in Chennai August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

